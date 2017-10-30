Christian Covington tears bicep, likely out for season

Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Christian Covington (95) on the sideline during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The Texans have unfortunately lost another key player to injury with defensive lineman Christian Covington rumored to be out for the remainder of the season after tearing his bicep against the Seahawks.

The Texans could ill-afford another front-seven injury having already lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Covington has become a key rotational piece along the defensive line and emerged as perhaps the Texans most balanced 3-4 defensive end in Watt’s absence. The former Rice standout left yesterday’s contest midway through the third quarter and would be declared out with an elbow injury.

To make matters worse, both Joel Heath and Kendall Langford were inactive in Seattle with knee and back injuries respectively, while Carlos Watkins was slow to get up after colliding with a fellow defender in the fourth quarter. There has been no update on the condition of the trio as of yet.

Even if all are able to go against the Colts on Sunday, it is likely the Texans place Covington on injured reserve and use his open roster spot on another defensive lineman. The team has rookie Chunky Clements on the practice squad.

