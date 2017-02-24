Former Texans cheerleader reunited with lost ring

A bit of luck, some social media detective work and a few good Samaritans helped reunite former Houston Texans Cheerleader Brittany Monsalve with her prized team ring. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A bit of luck, some social media detective work and a few good Samaritans helped reunite a former Houston Texans Cheerleader with her prized team ring.

"This is very important to me," said Brittany Monsalve, who was a member of the squad from 2014-2015. "It just shows all the hard work that I put in to make it on to the Texans [cheerleading squad]."

A homeless man tried to sell the memento to Quinn Kile as she was coming out of a Heights business.

"He's a really nice man," explained Kile, who said she occasionally gives the man money.





Former Houston Texans Cheerleader Brittany Montalve hugs Quinn Kile who returned her prized TCH ring. (Photo: KHOU)

"He does odd jobs; his name is Doug."

Kile quickly realized the ring was more than just a shiny trinket.

"People work really hard to get a thing like this," said Kile. "I just wanted her to have it back."

Kile was committed to finding the ring’s rightful owner. She made a few calls, which lead to a photo of the ring being posted on the Texans Cheerleaders’ Facebook page.

Eventually, one of Monsalve’s friends saw the post and told her about it.





Kile met Monsalve Friday afternoon. After a hug, she presented the ring to the former cheerleader.

"She is the answer to my prayers," said Monsalve. "I just think Quinn is a blessing."

It is still sort of a mystery on how Monsalve lost the ring in the first place. Kile says the homeless man told her he found it when he was hired to clean out the vacuums at a local car wash. Monsalve recently had her car washed at the same location, so she believes it may have fallen off in her car.

