Camp Blog Week 2: Texans continue preparation

Houston Texans Training Camp enters the second week as the team took the field in preparation for the 2017 season.

This year’s camp is being held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. and will be the first time in franchise history the Texans hold training camp outside of the city of Houston.

Traveling Texans send your fan pics to photos@khou.com.

READ: 2017 Texans Training Camp Preview

READ: Duane Brown holdout now officially begins

PHOTOS : 2017 Houston Texans Training Camp at The Greenbrier

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

The Texans had Monday off, but that doens't mean you can't listen to Brian Cushing.

“9 years. A million tackles, and NO ONE cared who I was until I put the mic on!"@briancushing56, mic’d up. pic.twitter.com/9ylv6VWCH0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2017

The Texans also bolstered their secondary by adding a veteran free aganet on Monday.

READ: Texans sign safety Marcus Gilchrist

RELATED HEADLINES FROM WEEK 1

WATCH: Getting a tour of The Greenbrier

READ: 'Madden' ratings revealed for Houston Texans rookies

READ: 5 most important Texans for long-term success

READ: Texans claim WR Devin Street off waivers

Watch: Look out! Fun with falconry at The Greenbrier

READ: Who makes the Texans 53-man roster on defense?

MORE: D'Onta Foreman - 'I'm innocent', learned from his arrest

WATCH: Die-hard fans support Texans at training camp

READ: Watt relieved to return to practice field for Texans

READ: 5 bold predictions for Texans training camp

SLIDESHOW: 11 most important offensive players for Texans in 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV