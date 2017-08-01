Camp Blog Week 2: Texans continue preparation

Houston Texans Training Camp enters the second week as the team took the field in preparation for the 2017 season.
This year’s camp is being held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. and will be the first time in franchise history the Texans hold training camp outside of the city of Houston.
Traveling Texans send your fan pics to photos@khou.com.
READ: 2017 Texans Training Camp Preview
READ: Duane Brown holdout now officially begins
PHOTOS : 2017 Houston Texans Training Camp at The Greenbrier
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017
The Texans had Monday off, but that doens't mean you can't listen to Brian Cushing.
“9 years. A million tackles, and NO ONE cared who I was until I put the mic on!"@briancushing56, mic’d up. pic.twitter.com/9ylv6VWCH0— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2017
Happy Birthday, @BScarlett17! 🎈🎉 #TexansCare pic.twitter.com/yRktbaOcaZ— TexansCare (@texanscare) July 31, 2017
The Texans also bolstered their secondary by adding a veteran free aganet on Monday.
READ: Texans sign safety Marcus Gilchrist
RELATED HEADLINES FROM WEEK 1
WATCH: Getting a tour of The Greenbrier
READ: 'Madden' ratings revealed for Houston Texans rookies
READ: 5 most important Texans for long-term success
READ: Texans claim WR Devin Street off waivers
Watch: Look out! Fun with falconry at The Greenbrier
READ: Who makes the Texans 53-man roster on defense?
MORE: D'Onta Foreman - 'I'm innocent', learned from his arrest
WATCH: Die-hard fans support Texans at training camp
READ: Watt relieved to return to practice field for Texans
READ: 5 bold predictions for Texans training camp
SLIDESHOW: 11 most important offensive players for Texans in 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs