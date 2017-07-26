KHOU
Camp Blog Week 1: Texans begin training camp at The Greenbriar

It's time for Houston Texans Training Camp, and there's a new home for players this year. They're at 'the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. This place is a prime spot for football. Jason Bristol is covering training camp with photojournalist Bob Luna. T

Jason Bristol and KHOU.com , KHOU 9:35 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

Houston Texans Training Camp began Wednesday as the team took the field in preparation for the 2017 season.

This year’s camp is being held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. and will be the first time in franchise history the Texans hold training camp outside of the city of Houston.

Follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol as he and photojournalist Bob Luna provide the latest updates from training camp.

More from Texans Training Camp below:

 

 

Day 1 from Jason Bristol

Greetings from White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., where the temperature is 66 degrees and partly cloudy at 9:30 a.m. on the first day of training camp for the Houston Texans.

We arrived here last night at around 9:15 p.m. after driving more than three hours from Richmond, Va. I have family in Virginia so the rolling hills and mountains here are very familiar to me.

First impressions of the Greenbrier? The word that comes to mind is 'grand.' Large columns on the outside; trees with lights and doormen awaiting every guest. 

We'll see how many fans are here rooting on the Texans when they take the field in less than sixty minutes. 

 

 

 

 

An early look at the weather at The Greenbriar

 

 

 

WATCH: Jason Bristol and Bob Luna head to West Virginia

One Texan star was noticeably absent from Tuesday's arrivals.

 

 

The Texans arrived Tuesday in preparation for camp at The Greenbriar.

 

 

