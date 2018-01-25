Bill O'Brien impressed with Senior Bowl tight ends

Jan 24, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; North Squad tight end Mike Gesicki of Penn State (88) makes a catch during Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

The Houston Texans have three solid tight ends on the roster…maybe. Unfortunately, injury issues cloud the Texans future of both C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin. Both suffered multiple concussions last season.

Coach Bill O’Brien spoke about the potential he’s coaching at the Senior Bowl, where the Texans staff is in charge of the South roster.

“These tight ends, every year, you know they’re athletic,” O’Brien told gathered reporters including Luke Inman, who graciously provided this video with his consent. “They can catch, they have the ability to block. That position for me is one of my favorite positions. I love coaching it.”

The South coach seems impressed with what he’s seen so far in Mobile at the position,

“It looks like this group we have here on both teams is a pretty good group of tight ends.”

O’Brien would know. He’s coached some very good ones in his career, something he clearly takes pride in.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to coach some of the best tight ends,” noted O’Brien. “I was in New England with Gronkowski. That’s rare to find a guy that is 6-foot-6, 265 pounds that can block and run great routes and catch a ball.”

