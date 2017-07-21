Attorney: D'onta Foreman tested negative for marijuana

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 04: D'Onta Foreman #33 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2014 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas- Texans rookie RB D'onta Foreman tested negative for marijuana following a recent arrest in Austin, attorney Chip Lewis said Friday.

Foreman was arrested early Sunday on gun and marijuana charges. He denied he had smoked pot and offered to submit to a urinalysis.

According to the University of Texas Police Department, they responded to a report of a marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside a residence hall shortly after midnight.

Police found marijuana in each vehicle and a firearm in one of them. Foreman was taken into custody and charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon. There were also six other men cited for possession, but they were released.

Sam Bassett, Foreman's lawyer, released a statement on Sunday saying that it was a passenger in his vehicle who was in possession of the marijuana, and that "he did not use or possess the marijuana."

He claims that Foreman told the officer he had a handgun inside the vehicle prior to the search, and it was recently purchased and registered in his name. He also said it was "properly secured inside of his vehicle as required by Texas law."

The Texans released the following statement in a tweet:

"The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment."

Foreman was chosen as the Texan's third round pick in the 2017 draft. Foreman had 2,028 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns as a junior for the Longhorns last season and won the Doak Walker Award given to the country's best running back.

