Andy Jones re-signs with Texans, replaces Jaelen Strong

Wide receiver Andy Jones is officially back as a member of the Houston Texans. Jones formally re-signed with the Texans on Tuesday, a day after numerous outlets reported he was going to return to the team.

His agent, Precision Sports, announced the move.

Jones was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys following final roster cutdowns. He was cut when the Texans needed injury replacements at other positions, but the 23-year-old didn’t go far. He will once again don the No. 18 jersey.

The Texans opted to go with Jones and his athletic upside over the disappointing Jaelen Strong, who was unceremoniously dumped on Monday.

With Jones returning to the team and Will Fuller looking like he’ll be back from his broken collarbone, the Texans should have a full complement of wide receivers for Sunday’s game against New England. Hopefully, we will get a picture of Jones in a Texans uniform soon.

