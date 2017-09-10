After Harvey, Texans fans rally together at season opener

Outside the stadium, hundreds of Texans fans tailgated, saying it's what they needed to continue to heal after Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have started their regular season with a loss. The Texans fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-7.

The Sunday afternoon game was played at NRG Stadium. Outside the stadium, hundreds of Texans fans tailgated, saying it's what they needed to continue to heal after Hurricane Harvey.

“This is a distraction well-deserved,” said Adelpha Morajon.

Exactly two weeks ago, as Houston dealt with citywide flooding, Petra Anderson said she didn’t think she’d find a reason to relax so soon.

“I don’t know. It just seemed like it was the end of the world, kind of," she said.

But as Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to raise more than $30 million for Harvey relief, and the city became "Houston Strong," two weeks later, Space City is now basking in blue skies.

“I think everybody needed it,” said fan Chris Baker. “Being in the house all that time, you know what I’m saying? Everybody needed to come out today.”

Baker said before he and his friends began eating lunch, they prayed.

“I prayed for everybody in Jacksonville and Florida," he said.

Sunday, as Hurricane Irma made landfall, there weren’t many Jacksonville fans inside NRG. Right now, it seems, it’s less about the pigskin and more about persevering.

So, as they put the game aside, Texans fans offered this:

"My heart aches for all of them,” Morajon said. “And I know that they’re going to come out OK, because Houston Strong, Texas Strong, is going to be there to help and support them as well.”

