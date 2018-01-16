4 choices to replace Mike Vrabel as Texans defensive coordinator

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

The Tennessee Titans will interview Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel for their head coaching position, according to reports.

Vrabel, who completed one season as defensive coordinator after three previous years as linebackers coach, has a history with Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who worked in the Patriots scouting and personnel department from 2002-2013.

If Vrabel decides to leave Houston, here are four coaches to consider as replacements for 2018.

Josh Boyer

Boyer is currently the cornerbacks coach for the New England Patriots, a post he has held since 2012. Previously, he was the defensive backs coach from 2009-11 and then a defensive assistant with the team from 2006-08. Boyer is 40 years old and may want to trade out shopping at Wegmans for shopping at Randalls along with finally taking the reins of a defense. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien worked with Boyer from 2007-11 and he would be a good fit for the Patriots South culture Houston has been building since 2014.

Brian Flores

Wait. Another longtime Patriots assistant? Yes, and the same reasoning would apply. Want to get out from underneath the shadow of Belichick and the Patriot Way and see how good of a coach you really are? Flores would actually have history working with Romeo Crennel, the assistant head coach, as Flores’ first year as a scouting assistant was during the final season of Crennel’s tenure as Patriots defensive coordinator.

Flores stuck around in the scouting world until he made the jump to the coaching staff in 2008. Flores has the most varied coaching history with New England as he worked as an offensive assistant, special teams assistant, and both linebackers and safeties coach.

Matt Eberflus

While Eberflus has no identifiable connections to the Texans coaching staff when comparing curriculum vitae, he is a “grandson” in the Belichick coaching tree. Eberflus worked as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2009-10 under head coach Eric Mangini and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, both “sons” of Belichick in New England. Eberflus later followed Ryan to Dallas as the later served as defensive coordinator from 2011-12.

Eberflus regularly ran the defensive meetings, particularly in Ryan’s final season with the Cowboys. Though Eberflus has been a part of a 4-3 scheme in Dallas since 2013, he does have four years experience coaching a 3-4. The chance of Eberflus heading down I-45 is slim as it is rumored he would join other Belichick scion, Josh McDaniels, in Indianapolis.

Anthony Weaver

The Texans could go down a road similar to the one they went when they first hired Mike Vrabel in 2017 and cull from within. Though Weaver has completed just his second season as the Texans defensive line coach, he has been an NFL assistant since 2012, longer than Vrabel who started coaching linebackers for Houston in 2014.

Like Vrabel had in his first year as defensive coordinator, Weaver would have Crennel still in the building to help with the defense. So, the organization wouldn’t exactly be going it alone with a first-year coordinator. It worked for Vrabel after all.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM