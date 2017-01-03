3 things to know: Raiders (5) at Texans (4) wild-card preview

A preview of the AFC wild-card matchup between the
When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Where: Houston’s
Line: TBA
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. New quarterbacks: Both teams are expected to play quarterbacks who didn’t become their teams’ starter until late in the season. Tom Savage, assuming he clears the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the season finale against Tennessee, became the Texans’ starter in Week 16 after the team benched
2. Mack vs. Clowney: In 2014, the Texans made Jadaveon Clowney the No. 1 overall pick. But maybe they should have taken
3. O’Brien hot seat: The Texans are seeking some playoff redemption after a 30-0 blowout loss to the
***
Follow Lindsay
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs