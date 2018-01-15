3 reasons why Bill O'Brien got his contract extension

Dec 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien reacts on the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Bill O’Brien will be the head coach of the Houston Texans for the foreseeable future. That much is certain after O’Brien agreed to a five-year extension on Saturday.

Some fans might be wondering why. After all, there were loud whispers of discontent and a potential departure by O’Brien as recently as his season-ending press conference following the ugly Week 17 loss in Indianapolis.

Here are three big reasons why owner Bob McNair showed such confidence and financial security in O’Brien following his fourth season coaching the Texans.

Deshaun Watson

The rookie quarterback was a supernova in his debut campaign. With No. 4 at the controls of O’Brien’s offense, the Texans were the highest-scoring team in the league.Those six weeks proved O’Brien’s creativity and ability to mold his offensive attack to the unique and dynamic skills of the franchise’s chosen hero going forward. Watson’s enthusiastic endorsement of his coach didn’t hurt, either.

One of the big knocks on O’Brien has been how he handled the quarterback quagmire in Houston. Even though he initially started Tom Savage over Watson, a ponderous decision in retrospect, O’Brien was smart enough to quickly remedy it. That’s the hallmark of a good coach.

Now that he solved his biggest problem, O’Brien can focus more of his coaching prowess on the rest of the team. It might wind up blowing up in his — and McNair’s — face, but building around Watson is the way to go. O’Brien proved he can do that.

Rick Smith

Toward the end of the season the “two men enter, one man leave” Thunderdome debate centered on O’Brien and Smith, the GM who hired him. Their relationship has been professionally incompatible, at best, and often far frostier.

Regardless of how much veracity lies in those long-running rumors, Smith’s leave of absence and ultimate departure from the GM role (now replaced by Brian Gaine) left O’Brien as the man who survived the supposed power struggle.

Lack of compelling replacements

One of the two hottest names for the still-vacant head coaching jobs elsewhere is O’Brien’s own defensive coordinator, Mike Vrabel. It’s safe to say after his first season at the helm and the precipitous decline of the Houston defense, he would be a tough sell to the fanbase. The Texans defense went from No. 1 in yards allowed in 2016 to dead last in points allowed in ’17 under Vrabel.

Obviously, injuries to many key players was a huge factor, but the fact Vrabel gets so much love and consideration elsewhere reveals how slim the pickings are on the coaching carousel.

The other hot candidate is Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. His New England defense finished 29th, and he’s still unavailable until the Patriots are done, which might not be until the second week of February. The same is true of his offensive counterpart in New England, Josh McDaniels.

There is little sense in change for the sake of change, dumping O’Brien for either a veteran retread or an unproven coordinator making the jump to rookie head man. McNair smartly recognized this. It might not be a ringing endorsement of O’Brien, but getting nine wins in each of his first three seasons despite quarterback chaos speaks to his ability to produce positive results with this roster. Nobody else can claim that.

