Tempers flare as sports, politics collide after Trump comments

Sep 24, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; The Houston Texans stand for the national anthem before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL teams across the country used Sunday’s games to show their response to president Trump’s comments on the NFL.



Some players knelt during the National Anthem, others locked arms, but some decided not to even take the field until the National Anthem was over.



“I think it's very disrespectful to our flag and to our county. So I certainly think the owners should do something about it," President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017



The president doubled down Sunday on comments he made Friday.



"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b*** off the field right now, he's fired'?" Trump said at a rally in Alabama on Friday.



It’s been a year since Colin Kaepernick made his controversial, yet metaphorical, stand against police brutality. Instead of standing, he knelt during the National Anthem throughout the 2016 preseason.



This season, however, Kaepernick’s not even signed, yet his actions are back in the spotlight.



KHOU 11 Political Analyst Bob Stein says, politically, he’s uncertain of the President’s intentions.



“I don’t see the upside to this. This doesn’t bring the country together. It doesn’t broaden his base, it narrows it," Stein said. “It’s a question of whether he can advance his agenda. And this just makes it harder and harder to push that agenda because the news cycle now will be what you’re covering.”



And so far, teams who are on opposite sides of the field seem to be on the same side over this. Sunday, many knelt together, but others stood, still locking arms, the Houston Texans included.

. @HoustonTexans stand, arm in arm, for the national anthem before the game against the Patriots. https://t.co/evazGxsokK #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/EbRqFOHXxH — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 24, 2017



“They’re not kneeling for themselves. They’re kneeling for other people. And they’re doing it, no matter how much you might disagree with it, they’re doing it for largely selfless reasons," said Former Texans Defensive Tackle Seth Payne.



Payne says it’s important for players to present a united front.



“We’re human beings, and when you’re in a group as a human being, and you’re in a group that you care about, and you’re striving for the same goal, you want to support each other.” he said.



Three teams, the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field at all during the national anthem.

Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva - a U.S. Army Veteran - was the only player who who took the field and participated.

Many of the teams posted photos and video of players during the anthem to social media on Sunday.

. @HoustonTexans stand, arm in arm, for the national anthem before the game against the Patriots. https://t.co/evazGxsokK #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/EbRqFOHXxH — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 24, 2017

Many Raiders players sat arm-in-arm in a show of unity during the national anthem

(📷: @RAIDERS) pic.twitter.com/jBj8iHff8Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

Sunday in the NFL pic.twitter.com/bNIyyFVkpc — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV