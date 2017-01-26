Wild Super Bowl LI prop bets: Lady Gaga, Donald Trump and more

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Lady Gaga performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

The Super Bowl brings no shortage of wacky prop bets, and this year's contest on Feb. 5 in Houston is following suit.

For a look at some of the non-game prop bets, here are some of the offerings from bovada.lv and SportsBettingDime.com.

How many times will " President Donald Trump " be said during the live broadcast? Over/Under: 1.5

Odds of Lady Gaga making an anti-Trump political statement during her performance (visual or vocal): 10/13

Odds Lady Gaga’s halftime performance includes the following songs:

Bad Romance: 1/1

Born This Way: 13/2

Edge of Glory: 10/1

Poker Face: 22/1

Paparazzi: 30/1

Perfect Illusion: 35/1

Million Reasons: 40/1

Field: 4/1

Odds on the primary color of Lady Gaga’s hair when she’s first on stage

Blond: 2/3

Brown: 3/1

Pink: 10/1

How long will it take for Luke Bryan to sing the National Anthem? Over/under: 2 minutes 15 seconds

Odds on what color hoodie Patriots coach Bill Belichick wears:

Blue: 4/11

Grey: 3/1

Red: 40/1

Field: 50/1

Odds of Joe Buck being clean-shaven for the Super Bowl broadcast: 10/1

Odds on the pattern of Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s tie

Solid: 9/8

Stripes: 3/2

Polka-Dots: 12/1

Field: 14/1

Odds on the pattern of Fox analyst Troy Aikman ’s tie

Stripes: 8/7

Solid: 5/3

Polkadots: 13/1

Field: 9/1

Odds on the first Deflategate reference by Buck /Aikman (or sideline reporter)

First quarter: 7/4

Second quarter: 5/3

Third quarter: 5/1

Fourth quarter: 8/1

Odds all four Fox studio analysts ( Terry Bradshaw , Howie Long , Michael Strahan , Jimmy Johnson) pick the Patriots to win: 3/1

USA Today Sports