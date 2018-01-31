WATCH: 2 Houston sports radio hosts get into argument at Super Bowl Radio Row

Things got heated between two Houston sports radio show host on Radio Row at Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON – Things got heated between two Houston sports radio show hosts on Radio Row at Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Video tweeted out by “The Kirk & Callahan Show” shows Sports Radio 610’s Seth Payne getting into an argument with Josh Innes from Sports Talk 790.

Payne, who is an original Houston Texans player and an analyst for KHOU 11 Sports Extra, appears to still be live on his show “In the Loop” with Mike Meltser when he and Innes, of “The Josh Innes Show” begin to argue.

More footage from the fight on radio row!!

The video also shows John McCain, a columnist for The Houston Chronicle and regular contributor to Sports Radio 610, sitting nearby as the two hosts argue.

It appears that the pair are arguing over ratings of their competing morning shows, and then Meltser begins to argue with Innes as well.

The video cuts off and did not show how the dispute ended.

