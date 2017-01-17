Volunteers gear up for Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON- Nearly 10,000 volunteers arrived downtown to pick up their official uniforms in preparation for the Super Bowl on Tuesday.

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee said that more than 30,000 people wanted to volunteer.

After a rigorous interview process, they chose 10,000 people to take care of the more than 1 million visitors expected to come into the city for the big game.

"We've interviewed every volunteer on a face-to-face basis," said Andy Newman, member of the committee. "98 percent of our volunteers are from Houston representing every single community and zip code within this great city."

Volunteers received jackets, shirts, official ID cards and their assignments over the six day period.

They will be at the airports, hotels and throughout downtown supporting Super Bowl Live and the Downtown Experience.

