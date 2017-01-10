UH students learning from top chefs for 'Taste of the NFL'

Some University of Houston culinary students are learning from some of the top chefs in the country ahead of the Super Bowl. (Photo: KHOU)

It’s all part of the Taste of the NFL event set for Feb. 4.

Chef Georgea Pappas with Pappas Restaurants was among the chefs on campus Tuesday to lead a lesson. Her class was on proper knife techniques.

"You're learning what it's going to be like, and how to help a chef, and it gives you a lot of good practice,” Pappas said.

The goal is to prepare students to work as sous chefs during the Super Bowl fundraiser benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

"Today is just mainly training for the event, so all the food we're prepping today will actually be donated to the Houston (Food) Bank,” one student said.

Chef Robert Del Grande will be on campus Tuesday to share his cooking expertise.

