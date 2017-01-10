UH students get lessons from top chefs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner fights off 2 possible home invaders
-
Thief steals $90,000 worth of bees from ranch
-
Fire along ship channel - 6:01 a.m. update
-
Father exchanges gunfire with robber, both die
-
Young hunters found dead after missing for over 24 hours
-
Exotic cars in high gear for Super Bowl LI
-
HCSO: Teenager shot and killed during basketball game
-
Country stars, community responds to tragic deaths of young hunters
More Stories
-
Dylann Roof gets death sentenceJan 10, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
150 animals seized last week will be returned to ownersJan 10, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision with METRO bus downtownJan 10, 2017, 7:28 p.m.