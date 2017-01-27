TSU houses traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit

“Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” is a 6,000 square foot traveling exhibit that opens Monday on the Texas Southern University campus at the museum.

HOUSTON – “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” is a 6,000 square foot traveling exhibit that opens Monday on the Texas Southern University campus at the museum.

It tells the story of pro football in America, from its humble beginnings in the early 1900’s to the cultural powerhouse it is today.

The exhibit includes more than 200 artifacts from the Hall of Fame’s collection plus and rare documents and the Lombardi Trophy.

Tickets are $20 at ticketmaster.com. The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays it will close at 6 p.m.

(© 2017 KHOU)