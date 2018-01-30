Tribute to Prince at Super Bowl Live

Fans sang along to "Purple Rain" with the Revolution at a Salute to Prince Monday night on Nicollet Mall. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hosting the Super Bowl means sharing your identity with the world. And in Minnesota, that means celebrating Prince.

"When people think of this cold climate, they also think of him. So it kind of put us on the map," said Pashell Johnson from Minneapolis.

"That's like the first thing it seems like people think of," said Stacey Joyner from Hopkins.

"The first thing. Yep. The purple. Prince. Let's get crazy," said Hank Tetrault from Connecticut.

The party would certainly get crazy if Prince were here to join in.

"Absolutely. I think he would have been halftime for sure," said Julie Cink.

But even in death, Prince remains a huge part of Minnesota.

Sheila E performs at Monday night's Super Bowl Live Salute to Prince. (Photo: KARE 11)

As his iconic halftime performance plays in a monitor at a walk-through museum at the NFL Shop, fans pose for photos and check out his costumes and many shoes.

The main event of the Prince Tribute was a concert, headlined by Prince friends Sheila E, Morris Day and the Revolution.

Sheila E. said it was difficult to fly into Minneapolis to perform knowing Prince is gone. She said he was looking forward to one day performing at U.S. Bank Stadium while it was being built.

But one fan sums it up well:

"He's here in spirit. That's for sure," said Cink.

© 2018 KARE-TV