Top moments from Super Bowl LII Opening Night

USA TODAY Sports , KHOU 5:32 AM. CST January 30, 2018

Super Bowl LII week officially kicked off as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media for the first time in St. Paul.

This is the third consecutive year that the event formerly known as Super Bowl media day was held in prime time under its updated moniker, Super Bowl Opening Night. The event was held at the Xcel Energy Center. 

Here are some of the highlights from Super Bowl LII Opening Night:

Jenkins speaks up

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is one of the NFL's most prominent social activists, and he used the massive platform that is Super Bowl media day to broadcast his message.

Seriously?

For some reason, the XFL is coming back. If you don't remember the XFL, well, it was silly. Arguably sillier is a reporter asking Eagles and Patriots players if they would consider playing in the re-launching league. 

Brady dishes on man crushes

Super Bowl media day leaves little time for talk about five-wide plays, bubble screens, slant routes and the such. Instead, football fans are treated to Tom Brady breaking down his man crushes

A dog's life

A reporter asked Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham to answer questions while wearing a dog mask. He was happy to oblige.

Tale of two QBs

Gotta wear shades

 

Welcome to Minnesota

Kraft backs Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft looked to set the record straight after a Boston radio host offended Tom Brady.

“I happen to know the child,” Kraft said during the team’s media session on Monday night. “She’s awesome, vivacious, loving, terrific.”

At Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady told reporters that he doesn't want the radio host who criticized his daughter fired. 

Being Brady

Goofiness

It wouldn't be Super Bowl media day without some shenanigans.

Like it or not

Coach speak

Belichick does smile ... and laugh

NFL Network went as far as to have a Bill Belichick smile counter.

Photographic proof that Belichick does smile:

One person at media night actually got Belichick to laugh

Protest at opening night

Several hundred people marched outside the XCel Energy Center in a peaceful protest

Almost time to get started!

This seems less than ideal

Ertz on Ertz

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is married to U.S. women's national soccer team player Julie Ertz. You might recall that she scored a goal on the same day the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. In an interview on NFL Network before media night, Julie dropped this fun fact:

Julie even got a chance to interview Zach, who will be looking to match Julie's championship score with a Super Bowl win.

No Gronk

There was a little less tomfoolery at media day than usual, as Rob Gronkowski was absent. The Patriots tight end remains in concussion protocol and did not participate in Super Bowl LII Opening Night.

 

