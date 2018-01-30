Top moments from Super Bowl LII Opening Night

Super Bowl LII week officially kicked off as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media for the first time in St. Paul.

This is the third consecutive year that the event formerly known as Super Bowl media day was held in prime time under its updated moniker, Super Bowl Opening Night. The event was held at the Xcel Energy Center.

Here are some of the highlights from Super Bowl LII Opening Night:

Jenkins speaks up

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is one of the NFL's most prominent social activists, and he used the massive platform that is Super Bowl media day to broadcast his message.

Malcolm Jenkins: “If you believe that there’s a problem in this country and you’re not doing anything to help, to be a part of the solution, then you’re part of the problem.” pic.twitter.com/mm9IWFdv3y — Alex Ptachick (@alexptachick) January 30, 2018

Seriously?

For some reason, the XFL is coming back. If you don't remember the XFL, well, it was silly. Arguably sillier is a reporter asking Eagles and Patriots players if they would consider playing in the re-launching league.

Most annoying media day “reporter” was the person asking every player if they would consider playing in the XFL. I’m sure they’d all be thrilled with the opportunity. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 30, 2018

Brady dishes on man crushes

Super Bowl media day leaves little time for talk about five-wide plays, bubble screens, slant routes and the such. Instead, football fans are treated to Tom Brady breaking down his man crushes.

A dog's life

A reporter asked Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham to answer questions while wearing a dog mask. He was happy to oblige.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham embracing it. pic.twitter.com/k7931xUa7t — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 30, 2018

Tale of two QBs

Nick Foles doesn’t have quite the crowd as Tom Brady did. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Ddti3m5dwY — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 30, 2018

Gotta wear shades

Welcome to Minnesota

Kraft backs Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft looked to set the record straight after a Boston radio host offended Tom Brady.

“I happen to know the child,” Kraft said during the team’s media session on Monday night. “She’s awesome, vivacious, loving, terrific.”

At Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady told reporters that he doesn't want the radio host who criticized his daughter fired.

Being Brady

This Carmen Sandiego reboot is weird. pic.twitter.com/QKoQVEHyLx — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) January 30, 2018

Goofiness

It wouldn't be Super Bowl media day without some shenanigans.

There’s a guy in a shark costume asking Nigel Bradham a question. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/bnNnQazayq — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 30, 2018

Like it or not

Q: Isn’t it good for the league that the Patriots are so dominant?



Bob Kraft: I think it’s good, but there are 31 other cities that don’t agree. pic.twitter.com/COJGvbsZIY — Alex Ptachick (@alexptachick) January 30, 2018

Coach speak

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick on if they have an advantage over #Eagles b/c of experience. “The team that plays the best on Sunday is going to have the advantage.” pic.twitter.com/Pp2BsqxsWH — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 30, 2018

Belichick does smile ... and laugh

Tom Brady on how to make Belichick smile: "Man, I have no idea. … Navy. Lacrosse. Lawrence Taylor. Bon Jovi. Those four." — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 30, 2018

NFL Network went as far as to have a Bill Belichick smile counter.

Photographic proof that Belichick does smile:

One person at media night actually got Belichick to laugh.

Protest at opening night

Several hundred people marched outside the XCel Energy Center in a peaceful protest.

There is a demonstration outside of NFL Opening Night. It involves Black Lives Matter, illegal deportation and St. Paul teachers threatening to strike over class sizes #SBLII pic.twitter.com/gLA5O52dot — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) January 30, 2018

Almost time to get started!

Here we go pic.twitter.com/HC9GWqWzFs — Lorenzo Reyes (@LorenzoGReyes) January 30, 2018

This seems less than ideal

Super Conflict: There’s a great concert tonight at Super Bowl Live in downtown Minneapple, a Prince tribute featuring The Revolution, Morris Day and the Time and @SheilaEdrummer. Want to be there, but...am at Super Bowl Media Night. These are the breaks. — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) January 30, 2018

Ertz on Ertz

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is married to U.S. women's national soccer team player Julie Ertz. You might recall that she scored a goal on the same day the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. In an interview on NFL Network before media night, Julie dropped this fun fact:

Julie Ertz: "Our first date was ... Chipotle."



True love. — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) January 30, 2018

“Julie is the best athlete in the family. I’m never going to argue that.”



Tag team #SBOpeningNight interview with @JulieErtz and @ZErtz_86! pic.twitter.com/QcWb3Ctm9E — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2018

Oh hello, Minnesota! 👋



We’ve got special correspondent @julieertz coming at you live from #SBOpeningNight! pic.twitter.com/5Ya8uf7C7X — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 30, 2018

Julie even got a chance to interview Zach, who will be looking to match Julie's championship score with a Super Bowl win.

No Gronk

There was a little less tomfoolery at media day than usual, as Rob Gronkowski was absent. The Patriots tight end remains in concussion protocol and did not participate in Super Bowl LII Opening Night.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM