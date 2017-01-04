Aside from watching the game and the halftime performances, part of the Super Bowl experience is tuning in to the commercials.
Millions around the country sit in front of their TVs (or mobile devices) and laugh, cry, and now tweet after watching the multi-million dollar ads.
While it's tough to narrow it down to just 11, here are some of the best of the best.
11. Where's the beef!? - Wendy's - 1984
10. Mean Joe Green - Coca-Cola - 1979
9. The Showdown: Bird vs. Jordan - McDonald's - 1993
8. Ultrasound - Doritos - 2016
7. The Man Your Man Could Smell Like - Old Spice - 2010
6. Baby - E*Trade - 2008
5. "The Force" - Volkswagen - 2011
4. Viva Young - Taco Bell - 2013
3. Parisian Love - Google - 2010
2. Brotherhood - Budweiser - 2013
1. You're not you when you're hungry (Feat. Betty White) - Snickers - 2010
