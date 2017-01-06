Tickets on sale for Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid

HOUSTON - Tickets are now on sale for Super Bowl Opening Night festivities on Monday, January 30, at Minute Maid Park.

Super Bowl Opening Night, which debuted at Super Bowl 50 in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be the first time the players and coaches meet with the media in Houston.

Fans are invited to watch media from all over the world interview the Super Bowl players. In addition, the event will feature live musical performances from premiere talent, special appearances and autographs by NFL Legends, cheerleaders and team mascots and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity.

“Building on the success at Super Bowl 50, we’re excited to bring Super Bowl Opening Night to Houston and provide fans more opportunities to be a part of the excitement of Super Bowl week,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly. “Hosting the event at the stadium allows us to bring more fans closer to the action, as media from around the world interview members of Super Bowl teams for the first time.”

Fans in attendance will receive gift bags with a radio to tune into NFL Network coverage and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on NFL Network.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and start as low as $20. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LI will be played February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

For more information and updates on the event and other Super Bowl LI celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com or follow @SuperBowl on Twitter.