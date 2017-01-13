Share This Story

HOUSTON – Who will battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Super Bowl returns to the Lone Star State on Feb. 5, 2017?

Twelve teams will slug it out in the NFL Playoffs for a chance to compete in the big game at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Dallas Cowboys with rookie standouts Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are the top seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the New England Patriots sit atop the AFC bracket.

The field includes the hometown Houston Texans, who won the AFC South, as the No. 4 seed.

Both participants from last year’s championship, Super Bowl L Champion Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panther, failed to qualify for NFL Playoffs meaning a new team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Follow along with KHOU.com, KHOU 11 Sports and USA Today Sports as we bring the latest on the Road to Super Bowl LI.

SCHEDULE

Wild-card round

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

No. 4 Houston Texans 27, No. 5 Oakland Raiders 14

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 26, No. 6 Detroit Lions 6

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 30, No. 6 Miami Dolphins 12

No. 4 Green Bay Packers 38, No. 5 New York Giants 13

Divisional round

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons , 3:35 p.m., Fox

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England, 7:15 p.m., KHOU 11/CBS

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs , 12:05 p.m., NBC

No. 4 Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys , 3:40 p.m., Fox

Conference championships

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

NFC Championship Game - 2:05 p.m., Fox

AFC Championship Game - 5:40 p.m., KHOU 11/CBS

Super Bowl

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Super Bowl LI ( NRG Stadium , Houston), 5:30 p.m., Fox

DIVISIONAL ROUND

PREVIEW

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS

When: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Where: AT&T Stadium , Arlington, Texas

Line: Cowboys favored by 4

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. A different kind of wild-card weekend: The Cowboys cruised — relatively easily — to the best record in the NFC. However they enter the playoffs with some unknowns. Rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott became the new faces of the franchise overnight, but the postseason crucible will provide a significant hurdle, especially against a playoff-savvy and red-hot team like Green Bay. The defense has again been stripped of suspended DE Randy Gregory , a blow to Dallas' 26th-ranked pass defense. CB Morris Claiborne 's anticipated return from a groin injury should be a welcome addition. But he's bound to be rusty and perhaps tentative against a high-powered Packers passing game orchestrated by QB Aaron Rodgers , who will exploit any weakness.

It was the year of the #ZekeLeap!



2. X-factor: Obstructing NFL rushing champion Elliott will almost surely be the focus of Green Bay's defense, which must try and keep Dallas from dominating time of possession on Rodgers' behalf. That should mean more opportunities for WR Dez Bryant . Though he's battled injuries while adjusting to life without Tony Romo over two substandard seasons (by Bryant's standards), he remains an elite playmaker who can easily exploit man-to-man coverage. In the Cowboys' playoff dress rehearsal in Week 16, it appeared Bryant and Prescott were finally developing chemistry, hooking up for a pair of scores. And expect Bryant to carry extra motivation following his infamous non-catch at Lambeau Field two years ago, a "drop" that basically ended Dallas' season.

3. No dodging Rodgers: Immersed in a zone similar to the one he parlayed into a championship run six years ago — one that successfully concluded in Dallas' building in Super Bowl XLV — Rodgers has been virtually unstoppable. After throwing for 362 yards and four TDs in Sunday's beatdown of the New York Giants , he's compiled this gaudy stat line during the Pack's seven-game winning streak: 2,029 passing yards, 19 TDs, 69.6% completion percentage, 121.7 passer rating. He hasn't been intercepted since Nov. 13.

.@aaronrodgers12 stays hot in the frozen tundra:

362 yards. 4 touchdowns.

However he was merely mortal (294 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) in Green Bay's Week 6 loss to the Cowboys at Lambeau. Though Rodgers has been torching all comers lately, it will certainly help if he can keep the offense from falling into a 14-point second-half deficit and being rendered one-dimensional, which is what happened in the October matchup. That could be a challenging task if WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) can't play and/or if an erratic Packers defense can't do its part.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CHIEFS

When: Sunday, 11:05 a.m. (NBC)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium , Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs favored by 1.5

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Home cooking? As intimidating as Arrowhead can be, the Chiefs have lost their past four home playoff games and haven't won in front of their faithful fans in postseason since the 1993 season. But it's hard to believe they won't have a significant advantage. A Pittsburgh offense that tends to be far less effective on the road anyway will also have to overcome the ear-splitting din, and a change of venue can only help after the Steelers dismantled the Chiefs 43-14 at Heinz Field in Week 4.

2. Hill's thrills: A middling Kansas City attack has been augmented lately by rookie WR Tyreek Hill , who's scored a touchdown of at least 68 yards each of the past four weeks. He is a threat through the air, on jet sweeps, and especially on special teams, where he's scored three times on returns. Pittsburgh must respect Hill's elite speed, and that will only open up the field for all-pro TE Travis Kelce , WR Jeremy Maclin and the running game, which is augmented by QB Alex Smith 's ability to operate outside the pocket.

3. Pitt's triplets: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger , WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell showed just how dangerous they could be in their first-ever playoff game together. Big Ben found Brown for 50- and 62-yard TD passes in the first quarter of Sunday's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins .

Bell, making his postseason debut and playing for a new contract, took over from there, adding two scores on the ground along with 174 yards from scrimmage. The trio was even more dominant in the October blowout of the Chiefs, with Roethlisberger passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns (2 to Brown) while Bell racked up 178 yards from scrimmage. However it must be noted that Big Ben has been ordinary, at best, on the road in 2016 (9 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.4% completion rate, 78.4 rating) and must now also overcome an ankle injury suffered against Miami.

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

When: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Where: Gillette Stadium , Foxborough, Mass .

Line: Patriots favored by 15.5

1. History lesson: The Texans have never won in the divisional round and were blown out at New England in their most recent appearance four years ago. The Patriots haven't failed to reach the AFC Championship Game in the last five postseasons and are 10-2 in the divisional round under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick . These teams have met each of the past two seasons with New England sweeping to a 2-0 record by a combined score of 54-6. Houston's coaching staff — Bill O'Brien, Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel are all intimately familiar with Belichick and Co. — failed to find an effective game plan in a 27-0 Week 3 loss that included three turnovers and a typically poor performance from QB Brock Osweiler (24-for-41, 196 yards, INT).

Tom Brady + Bill Belichick = Dynamic duo. 👇 https://t.co/egaM5QC1B6 — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2017

2. Clown question: Former Patriots stalwart Vince Wilfork has said the best player on Houston's top-ranked defense is DE Jadeveon Clowney , and Wilfork was including J.J. Watt in his assessment. Clowney showed why in the wild-card round, collecting an interception and two batted passes while applying steady pressure on the pocket. Tom Brady, who was suspended for the teams' September meeting, has to be wary of the No. 1 overall draft pick from the 2014 draft, not to mention several other Houston defenders — OLB Whitney Mercilus , ILB Benardrick McKinney and CB A.J. Bouye to name a few — who would probably receive far more acclaim on a higher-profile team. However Brady should have more targets to choose from with WR Danny Amendola coming back from an ankle injury, and recently acquired WR Michael Floyd proving he's ready to play a larger role.

3. Brock and roll: The season-long struggles Osweiler experienced became readily apparent in Week 3, his first loss as Houston's starter. He's coming off one of his most efficient performances in the wild-card win and appeared to trust his eyes more while also making a more concerted effort to feed WR DeAndre Hopkins . But the Texans can bank on Belichick trying to eliminate Hopkins and RB Lamar Miller (107 total yards in Week 3) as options while making Osweiler look for far less-reliable weapons. Hoping rookie WR Will Fuller or TEs C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin can punish the league's stingiest scoring defense is wishful thinking. Osweiler will have to find a way to get Hopkins or Miller heavily involved and probably hope for a few takeaways from his defense or a splash play or two on special teams for the Texans to have a prayer.

Pressure coming. Pocket collapses. Too late 💪



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ATLANTA FALCONS

When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (FOX)

Where: Atlanta's Georgia Dome

Line: Falcons by 3

1. Seattle's big test: The Seahawks survived their first playoff game without free safety Earl Thomas. But their upcoming matchup will be a massive test for a secondary that is still trying to figure out how to play without its star center fielder. With a powerful running game and deep-threat wide receivers, the Falcons have the type of offense that could really expose the Thomas-less Legion of Boom . The pressure will be on Thomas’ replacement, Steven Terrell , to not get caught out of position.

2. Jones vs. Sherman, Part II: Get ready to relive the Week 6 matchup between Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, and the infamous non-call against Sherman on a deep ball for Jones late in the fourth quarter. Replays showed Sherman grabbing Jones' arm, but he was not flagged for pass interference on a play that could have put Atlanta into field-goal position in a game Seattle eventually won 26-24. But this matchup is bigger than just that one play. Jones had seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting, and it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks once against assign Sherman to shadow Jones all over the field and how Thomas' absence will impact matters.

3. Focus on Ryan: Falcons QB Matt Ryan was named first-team all-pro last week ahead of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers , making him the front-runner to win the MVP award in a few weeks. Ryan earned his all-pro nod based on his ridiculous regular season (4,944 yards, 69.9% completion rate, 38 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, league-best 117.1 passer rating). But it would certainly quiet his naysayers if he can finally find some playoff success. He has just one postseason win in five playoff appearances — against Seattle, coincidentally, in 2012 — and needs to prove he can shine when it really counts to garner even more respect.

GAME RECAPS

GREEN BAY PACKERS 38, NEW YORK GIANTS 13

Aaron Rodgers heats up, slings Packers past Giants in wild-card win

Aaron Rodgers didn't let a slow start in Sunday's wild-card game derail the Green Bay Packers ' postseason.

Rodgers shook off early struggles to throw four touchdown passes, three of which went to Randall Cobb, and rally the Packers to a 38-13 win over the New York Giants . He finished with 362 yards on 25-of-40 passing.

Green Bay advances to face the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the NFC's other divisional matchup.

Rodgers was largely stonewalled in the first half before the Packers' final two drives. But he found Davante Adams on an 8-yard touchdown and then uncorked a 42-yard Hail Mary to Cobb in the back of the end zone to put the Packers up 14-6 at halftime.

All Hail (Mary) @AaronRodgers12 💯



Packers coach Mike McCarthy came under fire after Green Bay was stuffed on a fourth-and-inches run on its own 43-yard line. Eli Manning found Tavarres King for a 41-yard touchdown two plays later to cut the Packers' lead to one, but Rodgers connected with Cobb on a 30-yard scoring strike on the ensuing drive.

Cobb then tied the franchise and NFL record for touchdown catches in a playoff game when he hauled in his third on a 16-yard catch. Rodgers also tied his career playoff high with his four touchdowns.

New York struggled to keep pace with Rodgers after he broke out. Wide recevier Odell Beckham Jr. struggled with drops throughout the game and finished with just four catches for 28 yards.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 30, MIAMI DOLPHINS 12

Steelers torch Dolphins in wild-card win, will face Chiefs next

One playoff game, one franchise record.

That sums up the essence of Le’Veon Bell ’s postseason debut, as the versatile Pittsburgh Steelers running back ran roughshod over the Miami Dolphins to spark a 30-12 rout.

With 167 yards on 29 carries, including two touchdowns, Bell broke the single-game franchise postseason rushing mark by Franco Harris that stood for nearly 42 years. Harris rushed for 158 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX in 1975.

Bell, sidelined by injuries during the playoffs following his first two seasons, waited a long time in his own right for the chance to make a mark on the postseason. He hardly wasted the opportunity after Antonio Brown provided the Steelers with a two-touchdown lead within the first nine minutes of the game – on catch-and-run TD jaunts of 50 and 62 yards – to allow Pittsburgh to spend the rest of the afternoon at Heinz Field squashing Miami’s attempts to make a game of it.

Pittsburgh avenged a 30-15 Week 6 loss at Miami to set up another rematch in the AFC divisional playoffs at Kansas City next Sunday. The Steelers hammered the Chiefs 43-14 in Week 4.

In blasting Miami, the Steelers put the clamps on running back Jay Ajayi to go with a timely barrage of big plays. Ajayi, who stung Pittsburgh for 204 rushing yards in October, managed just 33 yards on 16 carries on Sunday against an active, fast, sure-tackling defense. The big plays came with Miami drives thwarted by two Matt Moore fumbles on sacks deep inside Steelers territory.

Bell, meanwhile was the steadying force for an offense that effectively chewed the clock while its running back moved the chains ... and set a new standard for the record book.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 26, DETROIT LIONS 6

Seahawks regain bruising offensive identity in wild-card win over Lions

The Seattle Seahawks spent so much of the regular season trying to find an offensive identity, and it was a struggle at times, with injury after injury to quarterback Russell Wilson , a green offensive line and inconsistent running game.

But just in time for the playoffs, the Seahawks seem to have finally found that identity, and it turns out, it’s almost exactly the same as the old one.

The Seahawks team that beat the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs had a vintage Seahawks feel. If they’re going to make another deep playoff run, they’ll need to do it with a run-first offense, just like they were for all those years with Marshawn Lynch, and let all those rushing attempts set up big passing plays.

Seattle rushed for 177 yards Saturday night against Detroit, including 161 and a touchdown from second-year tailback Thomas Rawls , who is finally looking like the true successor to Lynch, who retired after last season.

Lynch has made sporadic appearances in Seattle this season, showing up at CenturyLink Stadium for an occasional game, or dropping in on his former teammates at their training facility in Renton. He stopped by to talk to Rawls late last month. Rawls said Lynch just wanted to make sure Rawls’ "mind was right" as he headed into his first playoff game. Rawls suffered a broken ankle late last season and missed Seattle’s two postseason games.

His 161 yards was a season high, and a vast improvement over the past three games, when he had just 56 total yards on 37 attempts.

"We wanted to run the ball. We wanted to do it on the ground," Rawls said. "We wanted to stay true, and that’s exactly what we did and showed."

The Seahawks have had big offensive games before this season, but rarely has Seattle had the balance or consistency it found against the Lions.

"I’m telling you, that’s the game we’ve been looking for," head coach Pete Carroll said.

Having the constant threat of a running game will only aid Wilson, who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. His first touchdown came on a 2-yard fade route to receiver Paul Richardson, who made one of the most spectacular one-handed catches of the season. Wilson’s second touchdown, caught by Doug Baldwin, was actually a mistake. Baldwin ran the wrong route and stole a touchdown that should have gone to teammate Jermaine Kearse.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender.



And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

"I feel terrible about it," Baldwin said.

But none of the chunk passing plays would have been possible without Rawls’ running. On the second-quarter drive that ended with Richardson’s touchdown, the Seahawks rushed the ball on eight consecutive snaps, including a fourth-and-one conversion by Rawls. The decision to run, and run and run again was made by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell — and supported enthusiastically by the rest of the team.

"Everything runs through our run game," Baldwin said. "When Thomas Rawls is doing that, they can’t help but put another safety in the box and then that gives us one-on-one matchups on the outside. You saw Paul Richardson take advantage of it. Jermaine, myself. We had a lot of opportunities in the passing game because of what Thomas was doing on the ground."

HOUSTON TEXANS 27, OAKLAND RAIDERS 14

Texans' defense shuts down Raiders for wild-card playoff win

They harassed him, they puzzled him, they intercepted him, and the Houston Texans ’ defense smothered the Oakland Raiders and rookie quarterback Connor Cook .

Oakland snapped a 13-year streak without a postseason appearance, but the Raiders stumbled Saturday evening in their wild card round game against the Texans, 27-14, because of Houston’s pass rush, downfield coverage, and third-down dominance.

And as either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs loom in the divisional round next week, Houston showed that its defense is the unit on which its playoff future rests.

The mindset?

“It don’t take much,” defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told reporters after the game. “Just line up and hit them in the mouth.”

Clowney intercepted a pass inside Oakland’s 10-yard line to set up the first Texans' touchdown and finished the game with one tackle and two passes defended.

“It was huge,” Raiders running back Latavius Murray said of Clowney’s interception. “Coming out and opening up that drive that way, to give them the short field like that, it was obviously a big play for them.”

Despite not recording a sack, Clowney consistently rushed the passer and helped open up lanes for other Texans defenders. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus sacked Cook twice, and nose tackle D.J. Reader added one.

Cook, a rookie fourth-round pick, made his first career start in place of Derek Carr , who broke his leg Week 16.

Cook could never settle into a rhythm and completed only 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions.

Houston stacked eight and nine defenders in the box for the majority of the game, daring Cook to make plays. The Texans stifled Oakland’s running game to only 64 yards, something they learned from their Week 11 loss to the Raiders in Mexico City.

“We were going to play our defense,” defensive end Antonio Smith said. “We knew their best chance to beat us was the run, because that’s what they tried to come out and establish in the first game, and we pretty much shut them down until the fourth quarter.”

Added Clowney: “We slapped them in the first game, and it got away in the fourth quarter.”

Houston restricted the Raiders to only two of 16 third-down conversions and forced Oakland to punt 10 times.

“We’re just trying to show the world that we’re good on defense,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said.

PREVIEW

NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

When: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Where: Green Bay's Lambeau Field

Line: Packers (-4.5)

Injuries: Giants -- DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) is listed as questionable, but didn't practice all week and almost surely won't suit up. Packers -- FB Aaron Ripkowski (shoulder) questionable, CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion) and RB James Starks (concussion) are out and T Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (knee), LB Joe Thomas (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee) and FB Aaron Ripkowski (shoulder) are all questionable.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Familiar foe: Giants coach Ben McAdoo spent eight seasons as a Packers assistant, six as tight ends coach and the last two as Aaron Rodgers ’ quarterbacks coach. He helped the Packers win a ring during Super Bowl XLV . And in Week 5 this season, Green Bay hosted the Giants and beat them 23-16. But the Giants stunned the Packers in the 2011 divisional round 37-20 en route to their last Super Bowl title. So these two teams are very familiar with each other.

2. Championship QBs: Between Rodgers and Giants quarterback Eli Manning , they own three Super Bowl titles, so experience in big-game situations isn’t an issue. But Rodgers is currently performing at a much higher level. He has played himself into the MVP race after throwing for a league-best 40 touchdowns versus only seven interceptions for a hot team that's won its past six games. Manning has plenty of talent, but he hasn’t been as sharp as usual. But one thing New York has to like? In his career, Manning has won both his playoff games at Lambeau, including the 2007 NFC Championship Game.

3. Expensive D: All that money Giants general manager Jerry Reese spent to lure defensive linemen Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon , and cornerback Janoris Jenkins has proven to be well spent. The Giants are allowing only 17.8 points per game. And after a slow start, the pass rush has been ferocious, generating eight sacks in the last four games. Rodgers may be playing the best at his position in the league right now, but New York’s defense will be his toughest test yet. This might be the matchup that decides the game.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

When: Sunday, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Where: Pittsburgh's Heinz Field

Line: Steelers (-10)

Injuries: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) isn't ready to play, and top CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) is doubtful. For Pittsburgh, S Robert Golden (ankle), TE Ladarius Green (concussion) and LB Vince Williams (shoulder) are all questionable.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Playoff rookies: The Dolphins are making their first postseason trip since 2008 under first-year head coach Adam Gase , so inexperience could be a factor. QB Matt Moore, now in his ninth season, has never taken a playoff snap, either. However Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell will also be making his playoff debut after injuries sidelined him for Pittsburgh's postseason runs the previous two years. Bell, a dual threat when rushing the ball or catching it, will be expected to make a significant impact against a Miami defense that has given up a ton of yards this season.

2. Jay train: After starting 1-4, the Dolphins' season took off in conjunction with the emergence of RB Jay Ajayi , who reeled off the first of his three 200-yard rushing efforts this year in a 30-15 Week 6 victory over the Steelers in South Florida. However there has been a feast-or-famine element to Ajayi, who has been held to fewer than 80 rushing yards 11 times and must once again crack a staunch Pittsburgh run defense that has had few other lapses this season.

3. Opportunity knocks: The Steelers have won just one playoff game since the start of the 2011 season. But in an AFC playoff bracket significantly depleted by starting quarterback issues, Ben Roethlisberger and Co. could emerge as the most formidable challenger to the top-seeded New England Patriots . Big Ben is 11-6 all-time in postseason, but most of his success occurred with the help of a historically staunch defense. Roethlisberger will be backed by Pittsburgh’s best D since previous coordinator Dick LeBeau departed, but he'll likely need to shake his inconsistency from the season's second half — the struggles started when he injured a knee in the October loss at Miami — and effectively trigger a talented offense if the Steelers are to finally build their Stairway to (Lombardi Trophy No.) Seven.

DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

When: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Where: Seattle's CenturyLink Field

Line: Seahawks (-8)

Injuries: Detroit -- C Travis Swanson (concussion) is out. LB DeAndre Levy (knee), T Riley Reiff (hip), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder) and ) are questionable, but participated in practice the entire week. Seahawks -- DT Tony McDaniel (concussion) and RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) will be inactive.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Sleepless in Seattle: The Seahawks enjoy what is currently the best home-field advantage in the NFL. CenturyLink Field requires a long flight and welcomes visitors with ear-splitting decibels that are known to cause false starts among near-deaf offensive linemen. The Seahawks have won their last nine home playoff games and have never tasted postseason defeat in Seattle under Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson . But the Lions aren't likely to be intimidated. They lost in Seattle 13-10 during a Monday night game in 2015 but were victimized by an officiating error when Seahawks LB K.J. Wright deliberately (and illegally) tapped the ball out of the end zone with less than two minutes to go. Seattle was erroneously awarded possession and ran out the clock.

2. Seahawks 2.0: Though hosting the wild-card round may give Seattle fans comfort, there are plenty of unknowns to consider with their team. This will be the first playoff game FS Earl Thomas has missed since he was drafted in 2010, and the Seahawks' usually formidable secondary will be vulnerable against a quarterback like Matthew Stafford , who has the arm strength to strike deep. This will also be the first time Wilson will be under center for a home playoff game without RB Marshawn Lynch behind him. Long reliant on a strong running game, Seattle struggled in 2016, failing to rush for at least 100 yards 10 times. Wilson can certainly carry this offense — provided he's not besieged behind vulnerable pass protection.

3. Lions tamed? For all of the Seahawks' issues, history is on their side. Detroit hasn't won a playoff game since 1991. The Lions' last postseason road win occurred in — wait for it — 1957. Offensively, Detroit's running game is almost non-existent. Defensively, the Lions are quite vulnerable through the air, partially because they struggle to generate adequate pressure — though pass rushers like Ziggy Ansah and Kerry Hyder should be able to exploit Seattle's tackles. Still, Stafford will probably have to pitch a nearly perfect game to even give his team a shot.

OAKLAND RAIDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS

When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Where: Houston’s NRG Stadium

Line: Texans (-3.5)

Inactives: Raiders: Derek Carr , Nate Allen, Antonio Hamilton , Donald Penn , Vadal Alexander , Jihad Ward , Branden Jackson. Texans: QB Savage, CB Rice, ILB Simon, ILB Bullough, G Walker, WR Williams, DE Kamalu

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. New quarterbacks: Both teams are making late-season adjustments at quarterback. Houston is turning back to Osweiler, who was previously benched for Savage in Week 15. But Savage suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale and now will only serve as a backup if he clears the league's protocol. For the Raiders, the quarterback switch is the second in as many weeks. Rookie quarterback Connor Cook will become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to make his first start in the playoffs. Matt McGloin suffered a left shoulder injury in the regular-season finale while filling in for MVP candidate Derek Carr, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 16. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said McGloin could be healthy enough to be back up Cook on Saturday.

2. Mack vs. Clowney: In 2014, the Texans made Jadaveon Clowney the No. 1 overall pick. But maybe they should have taken Khalil Mack instead. While Clowney has finally emerged this year after two injury-plagued seasons, Mack has already developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers and is a leading candidate to win defensive player of the year. With questions on offense for both teams, this is a chance for both pass rushers to have big days – and their teams are certainly counting on it. Clowney could capitalize with Penn out.