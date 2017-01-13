The Road to Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON – Who will battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Super Bowl returns to the Lone Star State on Feb. 5, 2017?
Twelve teams will slug it out in the NFL Playoffs for a chance to compete in the big game at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Dallas Cowboys with rookie standouts Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are the top seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the New England Patriots sit atop the AFC bracket.
The field includes the hometown Houston Texans, who won the AFC South, as the No. 4 seed.
Both participants from last year’s championship, Super Bowl L Champion Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panther, failed to qualify for NFL Playoffs meaning a new team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
SCHEDULE
Wild-card round
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
No. 4
No. 3
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
No. 3
No. 4
Divisional round
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England, 7:15 p.m., KHOU 11/CBS
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2
No. 4 Packers at No. 1
Conference championships
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
NFC Championship Game - 2:05 p.m., Fox
AFC Championship Game - 5:40 p.m., KHOU 11/CBS
Super Bowl
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
DIVISIONAL ROUND
PREVIEW
GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS
When: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Where:
Line: Cowboys favored by 4
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. A different kind of wild-card weekend: The Cowboys cruised — relatively easily — to the best record in the NFC. However they enter the playoffs with some unknowns. Rookies
It was the year of the #ZekeLeap!— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2017
Every @EzekielElliott hurdle from 2016 👇 https://t.co/kcRS97ycsC
2. X-factor: Obstructing NFL rushing champion Elliott will almost surely be the focus of Green Bay's defense, which must try and keep Dallas from dominating time of possession on Rodgers' behalf. That should mean more opportunities for WR
3. No dodging Rodgers: Immersed in a zone similar to the one he parlayed into a championship run six years ago — one that successfully concluded in Dallas' building in
.@aaronrodgers12 stays hot in the frozen tundra:— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2017
362 yards. 4 touchdowns.
1 Hail Mary. 🔥 https://t.co/piYsY1io9N
However he was merely mortal (294 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) in Green Bay's Week 6 loss to the Cowboys at Lambeau. Though Rodgers has been torching all comers lately, it will certainly help if he can keep the offense from falling into a 14-point second-half deficit and being rendered one-dimensional, which is what happened in the October matchup. That could be a challenging task if WR
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CHIEFS
When: Sunday, 11:05 a.m. (NBC)
Where:
Line: Chiefs favored by 1.5
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. Home cooking? As intimidating as Arrowhead can be, the Chiefs have lost their past four home playoff games and haven't won in front of their faithful fans in postseason since the 1993 season. But it's hard to believe they won't have a significant advantage. A Pittsburgh offense that tends to be far less effective on the road anyway will also have to overcome the ear-splitting din, and a change of venue can only help after the Steelers dismantled the Chiefs 43-14 at
2. Hill's thrills: A middling Kansas City attack has been augmented lately by rookie WR
3. Pitt's triplets: Steelers QB
Playoff debut:— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2017
167 yards.
2 touchdowns.
Not bad @L_bell26. https://t.co/E0P2M0Q4dI
Bell, making his postseason debut and playing for a new contract, took over from there, adding two scores on the ground along with 174 yards from scrimmage. The trio was even more dominant in the October blowout of the Chiefs, with Roethlisberger passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns (2 to Brown) while Bell racked up 178 yards from scrimmage. However it must be noted that Big Ben has been ordinary, at best, on the road in 2016 (9 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.4% completion rate, 78.4 rating) and must now also overcome an ankle injury suffered against Miami.
HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
When: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
Where:
Line: Patriots favored by 15.5
1. History lesson: The Texans have never won in the divisional round and were blown out at New England in their most recent appearance four years ago. The Patriots haven't failed to reach the AFC Championship Game in the last five postseasons and are 10-2 in the divisional round under
10-2 in Divisional Round.— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2017
Tom Brady + Bill Belichick = Dynamic duo. 👇 https://t.co/egaM5QC1B6
2. Clown question: Former Patriots stalwart
3. Brock and roll: The season-long struggles Osweiler experienced became readily apparent in Week 3, his first loss as Houston's starter. He's coming off one of his most efficient performances in the wild-card win and appeared to trust his eyes more while also making a more concerted effort to feed WR
Pressure coming. Pocket collapses. Too late 💪— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2017
Every sack from Wild Card Weekend 👇 #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/c4AjclBErP
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ATLANTA FALCONS
When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (FOX)
Where: Atlanta's Georgia Dome
Line: Falcons by 3
1. Seattle's big test: The Seahawks survived their first playoff game without free safety Earl Thomas. But their upcoming matchup will be a massive test for a secondary that is still trying to figure out how to play without its star center fielder. With a powerful running game and deep-threat wide receivers, the Falcons have the type of offense that could really expose the Thomas-less
2. Jones vs. Sherman, Part II: Get ready to relive the Week 6 matchup between Falcons receiver
3. Focus on Ryan: Falcons QB Matt Ryan was named first-team all-pro last week ahead of
WILD CARD WEEKEND
GAME RECAPS
GREEN BAY PACKERS 38, NEW YORK GIANTS 13
Aaron Rodgers heats up, slings Packers past Giants in wild-card win
Rodgers shook off early struggles to throw four touchdown passes, three of which went to Randall Cobb, and rally the Packers to a 38-13 win over the
Green Bay advances to face the top-seeded
Rodgers was largely stonewalled in the first half before the Packers' final two drives. But he found
All Hail (Mary) @AaronRodgers12 💯— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2017
The Hail Mary hat trick is complete 👌 pic.twitter.com/7M35PuqUAh
Packers coach Mike McCarthy came under fire after Green Bay was stuffed on a fourth-and-inches run on its own 43-yard line.
Eli Manning + Will Tye = HUGE 51-yard gain for the @Giants. #NYGvsGB #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/t65LjeXS6S— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Cobb then tied the franchise and NFL record for touchdown catches in a playoff game when he hauled in his third on a 16-yard catch. Rodgers also tied his career playoff high with his four touchdowns.
New York struggled to keep pace with Rodgers after he broke out. Wide recevier
PITTSBURGH STEELERS 30, MIAMI DOLPHINS 12
Steelers torch Dolphins in wild-card win, will face Chiefs next
One playoff game, one franchise record.
That sums up the essence of
With 167 yards on 29 carries, including two touchdowns, Bell broke the single-game franchise postseason rushing mark by Franco Harris that stood for nearly 42 years. Harris rushed for 158 yards against the
.@AntonioBrown's 50-yard TD!— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2017
How would you name it?
Let us know using #NTPBrown! https://t.co/wKmIBTB2uq
Bell, sidelined by injuries during the playoffs following his first two seasons, waited a long time in his own right for the chance to make a mark on the postseason. He hardly wasted the opportunity after
Pittsburgh avenged a 30-15 Week 6 loss at Miami to set up another rematch in the AFC divisional playoffs at Kansas City next Sunday. The Steelers hammered the Chiefs 43-14 in Week 4.
In blasting Miami, the Steelers put the clamps on running back
Bell, meanwhile was the steadying force for an offense that effectively chewed the clock while its running back moved the chains ... and set a new standard for the record book.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 26, DETROIT LIONS 6
Seahawks regain bruising offensive identity in wild-card win over Lions
The
But just in time for the playoffs, the Seahawks seem to have finally found that identity, and it turns out, it’s almost exactly the same as the old one.
The Seahawks team that beat the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs had a vintage Seahawks feel. If they’re going to make another deep playoff run, they’ll need to do it with a run-first offense, just like they were for all those years with Marshawn Lynch, and let all those rushing attempts set up big passing plays.
Seattle rushed for 177 yards Saturday night against Detroit, including 161 and a touchdown from second-year tailback
Lynch has made sporadic appearances in Seattle this season, showing up at CenturyLink Stadium for an occasional game, or dropping in on his former teammates at their training facility in Renton. He stopped by to talk to Rawls late last month. Rawls said Lynch just wanted to make sure Rawls’ "mind was right" as he headed into his first playoff game. Rawls suffered a broken ankle late last season and missed Seattle’s two postseason games.
His 161 yards was a season high, and a vast improvement over the past three games, when he had just 56 total yards on 37 attempts.
"We wanted to run the ball. We wanted to do it on the ground," Rawls said. "We wanted to stay true, and that’s exactly what we did and showed."
The Seahawks have had big offensive games before this season, but rarely has Seattle had the balance or consistency it found against the Lions.
"I’m telling you, that’s the game we’ve been looking for," head coach Pete Carroll said.
Having the constant threat of a running game will only aid Wilson, who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. His first touchdown came on a 2-yard fade route to receiver Paul Richardson, who made one of the most spectacular one-handed catches of the season. Wilson’s second touchdown, caught by Doug Baldwin, was actually a mistake. Baldwin ran the wrong route and stole a touchdown that should have gone to teammate Jermaine Kearse.
Is @prich10 for real?!— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
No regard for the defender.
And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.
WHAT?! #DETvsSEA https://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB
"I feel terrible about it," Baldwin said.
But none of the chunk passing plays would have been possible without Rawls’ running. On the second-quarter drive that ended with Richardson’s touchdown, the Seahawks rushed the ball on eight consecutive snaps, including a fourth-and-one conversion by Rawls. The decision to run, and run and run again was made by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell — and supported enthusiastically by the rest of the team.
"Everything runs through our run game," Baldwin said. "When Thomas Rawls is doing that, they can’t help but put another safety in the box and then that gives us one-on-one matchups on the outside. You saw Paul Richardson take advantage of it. Jermaine, myself. We had a lot of opportunities in the passing game because of what Thomas was doing on the ground."
HOUSTON TEXANS 27, OAKLAND RAIDERS 14
Texans' defense shuts down Raiders for wild-card playoff win
They harassed him, they puzzled him, they intercepted him, and the
Oakland snapped a 13-year streak without a postseason appearance, but the Raiders stumbled Saturday evening in their wild card round game against the Texans, 27-14, because of
And as either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs loom in the divisional round next week, Houston showed that its defense is the unit on which its playoff future rests.
The mindset?
“It don’t take much,” defensive end
Clowney intercepted a pass inside Oakland’s 10-yard line to set up the first Texans' touchdown and finished the game with one tackle and two passes defended.
.@clownejd is a monster. #ClowneyComin https://t.co/vpmq4mFWNi— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 7, 2017
“It was huge,” Raiders running back
Despite not recording a sack, Clowney consistently rushed the passer and helped open up lanes for other Texans defenders. Linebacker
Cook, a rookie fourth-round pick, made his first career start in place of
Cook could never settle into a rhythm and completed only 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions.
Houston stacked eight and nine defenders in the box for the majority of the game, daring Cook to make plays. The Texans stifled Oakland’s running game to only 64 yards, something they learned from their Week 11 loss to the Raiders in Mexico City.
“We were going to play our defense,” defensive end Antonio Smith said. “We knew their best chance to beat us was the run, because that’s what they tried to come out and establish in the first game, and we pretty much shut them down until the fourth quarter.”
Added Clowney: “We slapped them in the first game, and it got away in the fourth quarter.”
Houston restricted the Raiders to only two of 16 third-down conversions and forced Oakland to punt 10 times.
“We’re just trying to show the world that we’re good on defense,” cornerback
PREVIEW
NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS
When: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Where: Green Bay's
Line: Packers (-4.5)
Injuries: Giants -- DE
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. Familiar foe: Giants coach
2. Championship QBs: Between Rodgers and Giants quarterback
3. Expensive D: All that money Giants general manager
MIAMI DOLPHINS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS
When: Sunday, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Where: Pittsburgh's
Line: Steelers (-10)
Injuries: Dolphins QB
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. Playoff rookies: The Dolphins are making their first postseason trip since 2008 under first-year head coach
2. Jay train: After starting 1-4, the Dolphins' season took off in conjunction with the emergence of RB
3. Opportunity knocks: The Steelers have won just one playoff game since the start of the 2011 season. But in an AFC playoff bracket significantly depleted by starting quarterback issues,
DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
When: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
Where: Seattle's
Line: Seahawks (-8)
Injuries: Detroit -- C
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. Sleepless in Seattle: The Seahawks enjoy what is currently the best home-field advantage in the NFL. CenturyLink Field requires a long flight and welcomes visitors with ear-splitting decibels that are known to cause false starts among near-deaf offensive linemen. The Seahawks have won their last nine home playoff games and have never tasted postseason defeat in Seattle under
2. Seahawks 2.0: Though hosting the wild-card round may give Seattle fans comfort, there are plenty of unknowns to consider with their team. This will be the first playoff game FS Earl Thomas has missed since he was drafted in 2010, and the Seahawks' usually formidable secondary will be vulnerable against a quarterback like
3. Lions tamed? For all of the Seahawks' issues, history is on their side. Detroit hasn't won a playoff game since 1991. The Lions' last postseason road win occurred in — wait for it — 1957. Offensively, Detroit's running game is almost non-existent. Defensively, the Lions are quite vulnerable through the air, partially because they struggle to generate adequate pressure — though pass rushers like
OAKLAND RAIDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS
When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Where: Houston’s
Line: Texans (-3.5)
Inactives: Raiders:
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
1. New quarterbacks: Both teams are making late-season adjustments at quarterback. Houston is turning back to Osweiler, who was previously benched for Savage in Week 15. But Savage suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale and now will only serve as a backup if he clears the league's protocol. For the Raiders, the quarterback switch is the second in as many weeks. Rookie quarterback
2. Mack vs. Clowney: In 2014, the Texans made Jadaveon Clowney the No. 1 overall pick. But maybe they should have taken
3. O’Brien hot seat: The Texans are seeking some playoff redemption after a 30-0 blowout loss to the
