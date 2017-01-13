'The Players Party' to feature NFL legends, country artists and more

(Photo: The Players Party 2017)

HOUSTON - It's called the biggest Super Bowl party in the country and this year it will be right here in Houston.

"The Players Party" will welcome a number of NFL legends and several artists will perform during the four-day event and Super Bowl viewing party.

The event will feature meet and greets with NFL stand-outs like Drew Brees, Tim Tebow, Plaxico Burress, and many more.

There will be musical performances by The Beach Boys, Hunter Hayes, Montgomery Gentry, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tracy Byrd and more.

The family-friendly sports experience will be held February 2-5, 2017 at Sam Houston Race Park in Houston.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets for the 4-day pass will be $79 for adults and $59 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 years old are free.

Single-day tickets for adults are $30 and $24 for children.

Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster, Frontgate and at the box office on event days. It is strongly suggested to buy tickets in advance as there are limited tickets each day.

The event will be open on February 2 from 3 p.m., to 11 p.m. February 3-4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and February 5 from 1 p.m. until the end of the Super Bowl game.

"The Players Party" will be full of football-focused activities including autograph sessions with more than 400 NFL legends, interactive sports challenges, live sports tournaments, and a tailgate and viewing party of the Super Bowl game.

As an added bonus, every ticket buyer will receive a digital gift bag valued at more than $500.

“Not everyone can score a ticket to the Biggest Game of the year, but avid football fans of all ages can get the next best thing at the 2017 Players Party," said event organizer, Mark Martinez. "We've put together a stellar lineup of entertainment, activities and the chance to rub elbows with some of the most successful and popular players of all time, all at an affordable price. Of course, those with tickets to the big game are also invited. This is a great reason to come to Houston early and make the fun last for four full days!"

The following are the participating talent:

Drew Brees, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Robert Brazile, former linebacker, Houston Oilers

Plaxico Burress, former wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ken Burrough, former wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Earl Campbell, former running back, Houston Oilers

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Doug Dawson, former offensive lineman, Houston Oilers

Larry Dierker, former pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals; former coach, Houston Astros

Warrick Dunn, former running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenny Houston, former safety, Houston Oilers

Malcolm Jenkins, safety, Philadelphia Eagles

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, former wide receiver, Washington Redskins

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver and punt returner, Miami Dolphins

Tyrann Mathieu, safety, Arizona Cardinals

Eric Metcalf, former running back and wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Warren Moon, former quarterback, Houston Oilers

Calvin Murphy, former point/shooting guard, Houston Rockets

Dan Pastorini, former quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Vernon Perry, safety, New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson, running back, Minnesota Vikings

John Roper, former linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

Tim Tebow, outfielder, New York Mets; former quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Don Trull, former quarterback, Shreveport Steamer

Jackie Sherrill, former coach, Mississippi State/Texas A&M

Herschel Walker, former running back, Dallas Cowboys

"Love Ya Blue" players

Danielle Bradbery

Hunter Hayes

Montgomery Gentry

The Dazz Band

The Beach Boys

Tracy Byrd

Lakeside

Jamie Lynn Spears

(© 2017 KHOU)