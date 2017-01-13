'The Players Party' to feature NFL legends, country artists and more

HOUSTON - It's called the biggest Super Bowl party in the country and this year it will be right here in Houston.
"The Players Party" will welcome a number of NFL legends and several artists will perform during the four-day event and Super Bowl viewing party.
The event will feature meet and greets with NFL stand-outs like Drew Brees, Tim Tebow, Plaxico Burress, and many more.
There will be musical performances by The Beach Boys, Hunter Hayes, Montgomery Gentry, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tracy Byrd and more.
The family-friendly sports experience will be held February 2-5, 2017 at Sam Houston Race Park in Houston.
Tickets are now on sale. Tickets for the 4-day pass will be $79 for adults and $59 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 years old are free.
Single-day tickets for adults are $30 and $24 for children.
Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster, Frontgate and at the box office on event days. It is strongly suggested to buy tickets in advance as there are limited tickets each day.
The event will be open on February 2 from 3 p.m., to 11 p.m. February 3-4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and February 5 from 1 p.m. until the end of the Super Bowl game.
"The Players Party" will be full of football-focused activities including autograph sessions with more than 400 NFL legends, interactive sports challenges, live sports tournaments, and a tailgate and viewing party of the Super Bowl game.
As an added bonus, every ticket buyer will receive a digital gift bag valued at more than $500.
“Not everyone can score a ticket to the Biggest Game of the year, but avid football fans of all ages can get the next best thing at the 2017 Players Party," said event organizer, Mark Martinez. "We've put together a stellar lineup of entertainment, activities and the chance to rub elbows with some of the most successful and popular players of all time, all at an affordable price. Of course, those with tickets to the big game are also invited. This is a great reason to come to Houston early and make the fun last for four full days!"
The following are the participating talent:
Drew Brees, quarterback, New Orleans Saints
Robert Brazile, former linebacker, Houston Oilers
Plaxico Burress, former wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ken Burrough, former wide receiver, New Orleans Saints
Earl Campbell, former running back, Houston Oilers
Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints
Doug Dawson, former offensive lineman, Houston Oilers
Larry Dierker, former pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals; former coach, Houston Astros
Warrick Dunn, former running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs
Kenny Houston, former safety, Houston Oilers
Malcolm Jenkins, safety, Philadelphia Eagles
Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, former wide receiver, Washington Redskins
Jarvis Landry, wide receiver and punt returner, Miami Dolphins
Tyrann Mathieu, safety, Arizona Cardinals
Eric Metcalf, former running back and wide receiver, Green Bay Packers
Warren Moon, former quarterback, Houston Oilers
Calvin Murphy, former point/shooting guard, Houston Rockets
Dan Pastorini, former quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Vernon Perry, safety, New Orleans Saints
Adrian Peterson, running back, Minnesota Vikings
John Roper, former linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles
Tim Tebow, outfielder, New York Mets; former quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Don Trull, former quarterback, Shreveport Steamer
Jackie Sherrill, former coach, Mississippi State/Texas A&M
Herschel Walker, former running back, Dallas Cowboys
"Love Ya Blue" players
Danielle Bradbery
Hunter Hayes
Montgomery Gentry
The Dazz Band
The Beach Boys
Tracy Byrd
Lakeside
Jamie Lynn Spears
