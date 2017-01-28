The NFL Experience opens at GRB

A photo from the inside of the NFL experience. (Photo: Sherry Williams, KHOU)

HOUSTON- The NFL Experience opened at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people are expected to flood the GRB to fill more than 1.5. million square feet of space catered towards sports fanatics gearing up for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

The experience is made up of an interactive theme park where fans can kick a field goal, test their throwing arm, visit an NFL locker room, explore sports memorabilia and even meet some of their favorite players.

Admission to the NFL Experience is $35 for adults and $25 for kids. There is the option to purchase a fast pass if the lines get too long.

NFL Experience Hours:

Saturday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday. Jan 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan 30: Closed to public

Tuesday, Jan 31: Closed to public

Wednesday, Feb 1: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 2: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit here.

