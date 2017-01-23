The city gears up for Super Bowl, residents prepare too

HOUSTON- With only 13 days until the Super Bowl, the city is busy making sure everything is done in time while many residents also prepare for what is to come.

“It's cluttered as it is and it's not even Super Bowl week,” said Edson Baeza, a Houston resident. “Next week is probably going to be mayhem left and right."

Baeza said he’s already seeing too many cars and people.

Organizers said they have provisions for everything so that things don’t get out of control.



"We think it lays out really well but that said we've got every contingency in place to communicate we are close to capacity we can let fans know that when we're going to back open if there is a case where we're at capacity,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Senior VP of Events.



Super Bowl Live begins Friday. Many Houstonians have already started to plan their route to the various activities.



"I think we're going to try to take METRO rail, park somewhere else,” said JD Duque, a Houston-area resident.



Baeza is planning to park and ride.

"I think parking further out from downtown maybe closer to midtown, getting a taxi or Uber will work,” said Baeza.



Taxis and Uber will have certain pick up and drop off locations not too far from Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center.

In addition to monitoring traffic, security will screen guests heading into discovery green.

