Texans' Whitney Mercilus unveils Super Bowl artwork for charity

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus was out on the town Tuesday helping unveil a special piece of art made specifically for the Super Bowl. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston Texans star was out on the town Tuesday helping unveil a special piece of art made specifically for the Super Bowl.

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus joined New York artist Charles Fazzino to show off a pop-up design celebrating the history of Houston while highlighting Super Bowl LI.

The pop-up art will be sold in an auction on Thursday at another fundraiser. All proceeds with benefit the WithMerci Foundation.

The event was held at the Bosscat Kitchen and Libations. Former Texans offensive lineman Wade Smith was also in attendance.

(© 2017 KHOU)