Super-sized crowds flood into downtown Houston for Super Bowl

George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday, February 3, 2017.

HOUSTON - It's the Friday before the Super Bowl and that means even bigger crowds in downtown - and football fans started arriving early.

“The last one I went, we won,” said a Patriots fan from Boston. “So, I’d like to think I’m a good luck charm.”

Thousands of people flooded Discovery Green and the GRB on Friday to kick-off Super Bowl weekend.

“We came in yesterday,” said Falcons fan Sabrina Youngblood. She and her twin Sister, Katrina Thompkins, spent $2,000 each to see the dirty birds on Sunday.

“Oh, I’m very excited, I am very excited,” said Thompkins. “This was on our bucket list,” said Youngblood.

The sisters rented a car to get around Houston while others rode Metro.

That’s what the city recommends.

“We parked on the west side and just walked the city blocks,” said Houstonian, Brian Mooney.

He checked his twin sons out of school early to soak up the Super Bowl weekend.

The 25 bucks for parking was well worth the memories they’ll make.

We checked in with the NFL Experience to see how much busier things were.

They didn’t have specifics, other than to say much busier.

