Super Bowl LI is in the books, the celebrities are back in their fancy mansions and the red carpets are rolled up and packed away. If you missed all the hoopla, no worries! We’re taking a look back at the whirlwind week from the perspective of this red carpet rookie.

Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

No red carpet here. Just green turf hidden under a herd of media and athletes. It did strike me as ironic that the same month Barnum and Bailey announced it would never pitch tents in Houston again, the circus known as Opening Night landed at Minute Maid Park. This event used to be called Media Day and was limited to grumpy sports reporters asking bored athletes the same boring questions they’ve answered a thousand times before. Then a few costumed characters crashed the party and the NFL realized this would make for great TV! They changed the name to Opening Night, moved it to prime time and invited the public. It was a fun, laid-back atmosphere where journalists -- and weird people pretending to be journalists -- get all-access passes to chat with the players from each Super Bowl team.

An Austrian photographer dressed in drag as a princess won the night. But our own meteorologist Blake Mathews was a close second in a loud Super Bowl LI blazer and giant foam cowboy hat. Journalists lined up to interview him and he was tweeted by Sports Illustrated, NFL.com and many others.

Rookie playbook: At 5’4, I was at a distinct disadvantage when trying to get photos of the players who stayed behind the podiums, including Tom Brady. I snapped a great shot of the back of his head and another of his ear. Patience paid off when Brady finally turned in my direction and: SCORE! I Snapped a couple of halfway decent shots. Mission accomplished.

Luminaries of the Game gala

This was the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee’s signature event and they spared no expense. It was held inside the plush new Marriott Marquis downtown to celebrate more than 50 NFL Hall of Famers while honoring Bob and Janice McNair. NFL greats spotted on the red carpet included former Oilers Kenny Houston and Curley Culp. But the biggest head-turners of the night had nothing to do with football. Former Rockets Yao Ming and Dikembe Mutombo, both over 7 feet tall, made a show-stopping entrance on the red carpet. Former Secretary of State James Baker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were also in the crowd. They actually allowed the media to take photos inside the chi-chi party upstairs too -- a rarity in the red carpet world. I was rubbing elbows with the rich, very rich and a few famous folks -- but only because it was jam-packed.





Footnote: This was an easy red carpet with only a handful of photographers but I made one rookie mistake: See the strappy, sparkly shoes in the photo above? I knew better than to wear those! But I thought the silver flats would be fine. After four hours, I could barely walk back to the GRB to catch my shuttle. Note to self: Comfortable shoes are a must for red carpet shoots. Note to self, part 2: Burn silver flats.

Luv Ya Blue Casino Night

Some of the Houston Oilers biggest stars gathered at OROA in the swanky River Oaks Shopping District for this intimate party. The guest list included Warren Moon, Haywood Jeffires, Mike Rozier, Bubba McDowell, Cris Dishman, Kenny Burroughs and Doug Smith. But no one had a better time than former head coach Ed Biles. He mingled with the players, posed with pretty girls and even kicked up his heels on the makeshift dance floor. This event raised money for Alzheimer’s research.





Rookie Playbook: Boy, did I feel – and look -- ridiculous walking into this party! I’d originally planned to cover only Dan Pastorini’s party at the Redneck Country Club that night so I wore a fringe dress and cowboy boots. A last-minute change sent me to River Oaks first where everyone else was dressed to the nines. On a positive note, the players couldn’t have been nicer, mingling with the media and the partygoers. I even got a hug from Haywood Jeffires.

Dan Pastorini’s party

Talk about two different worlds! From River Oaks to the Redneck Country Club, this was the place to be if red carpets and fancy duds aren’t your thing. Former Oiler quarterback Dan Pastorini hosted a who’s who of sports legends at the Stafford dance hall. We spotted Mean Joe Greene, Bob “Mr. Cowboy” Lilly, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Robert “Dr. Doom” Brazile, Vernon Perry and Wade Phillips, among others. They had their own VIP area but most ventured out to take selfies and sign autographs for the country folk and country club cowboys packed inside the popular club.





Footnote: Thank God for the genius who invented cowboy boots! Even after a 13-hour day, my feet were fine and dandy.

ESPN: The Party Houston

ESPN set up shop for their Super Bowl bash in a 65,000 square foot warehouse off Washington Avenue. The invite-only event featured a special live performance by Grammy award-winning singer Fergie and recording artist and producer DJ Khaled. Khaled was the early star of the red carpet when he stopped and hammed it up for the cameras and live streamed us shooting photos of him. There were a bunch of big-name athletes on the carpet, including Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Odell Beckham Jr., Eric Dickerson, Aly Raisman and Dallas Keuchel. Actor Anthony Anderson and reality star Kendra Wilkinson were also strutting their stuff. Most of us stuck around until nearly midnight, waiting for Fergie to appear. She didn’t let us down and was adorable (and tiny!) as she posed for the cameras for several minutes.

Rookie playbook: This red carpet was the real deal with Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, AP and USA Today among the big boys crowding in alongside the local crews. It was quite entertaining watching the veterans shout at the stars: “Over here, Fergie!”; “Show me some love, Adrian!”; “Looking good, Kendra!” By the end of the night, I was shouting along with them. The name of the game is to get the star to look into your camera -- and it works! Sometimes. After getting Fergie, I snuck inside the party on my way out and walked around it bit. It looked like fun but I was too tired to stick around and had two more long days ahead of me.

Big Game, Big Give

This private charity event took me to the lovely Holthouse estate in the Memorial area. The Texas-themed party was hosted by actor Josh Brolin and emceed by actor David Schwimmer. Both were very friendly on the red carpet and I resisted the temptation to yell, “Ross!” The event was held to raise money for Lemonade Day. An after-party included a celebrity poker tournament hosted by Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and poker genius Jamie Gold. Common was scheduled to perform. I couldn’t stay because I had another party to cover!

Footnote: I wore fabulous sparkly tennis shoes with my dress. I’m learning and my feet are loving me for it.

Maxim Party

I didn't attend this party at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, but a fellow red carpet rookie did. I asked her how it was.

"I've never seen so much botox in one place!" she answered.

Is that their secret?

Note to self: Book botox appointment asap! Just kidding. The thought of injecting poisoning so close to my brain terrifies me!

Rolling Stone Live Houston at MFAH

The Rolling Stone bash was billed as the hottest ticket in town and it didn’t disappoint. I accidentally snuck inside because I thought that was where the red carpet would be. I walked around as frenzied workers rushed to set everything up. I was tempted to stay and enjoy the party but A. I probably would have been kicked out eventually and B. I had a job to do and it didn’t include partying. (insert sad emoji here) This was another crowded red carpet and I was between TMZ and E! News. By now, I knew the drill and I’m getting my share of “smizing” and smiles from the celebrities. Early arrivals included Alyssa Milano, Adrian Grenier, Rappers Nas and Big Sean and DJ Cassidy. As a “Real Housewives of Anywhere” addict, I was most excited to see Nene and Cynthia from RHOA. "You look mah-valous, dah-ling," I told Cynthia. (JK) Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott was looking sharp but I wish a few Texans had turned out to turn it up.





Rookie playback: I apologize for the lack of captions on my final red carpet slideshow, but I posted these photos in the wee hours of Super Bowl Sunday and I had to get some sleep before I headed to the game. All in all, the red carpet experience was fun but it’s also hard work and a lot of late nights. (Big stars love to arrive fashionably late) I enjoyed seeing so many big names in one place but I’m sure that gets old after awhile and I was disappointed I didn't get to see Lady Gaga or Luke Bryan. Not planning to give up my day job anytime soon.

Footnote: Everyone should own a pair of cowboy boots and sparkly sneakers!

Final footnote: For Sale: Silver sparkle flats. Only worn once. $1 or best offer.