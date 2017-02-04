Super Bowl volunteers prepare for a busy 48 hours
It wouldn't be a Super Bowl party without a host, and Houston recruited 10,000 of its best to show the world how it's done. Our Melissa Correa checked in with volunteers who are hustling to keep spirits high this weekend.
KHOU 10:48 AM. CST February 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
Taking a deeper look at the Texas-Mexico Border
-
HISD employee facing prostitution charges
-
Working out the kinks at Club Nomadic
-
Roof repairs send honey dripping down the wall
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Friday
-
NFL Experience opens downtown at GRB
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonFeb. 2, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
HPD: Man stabs ex-wife 6 times in north HoustonFeb. 4, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
-
KHOU 11 Investigates: A closer look at the…Feb. 3, 2017, 10:28 p.m.