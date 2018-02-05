Super Bowl selfie kid: Ryan McKenna is a star after halftime dance with Justin Timberlake

MINNEAPOLIS -- He’s going to be the most popular kid in school…
Social media went wild when Justin Timberlake danced with a kid in the stands during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night.
The boy made sure to snap a selfie of the big moment.
But who is this new social media sensation?
TwinCities.com has identified him as Ryan McKenna, a 7th grader from Massachusetts.
“It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place,” Ryan told TwinCities.com. “Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”
STORY: Just caught up with 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, the kid that took a selfie with Justin Timberlake at #SBLII. He's a seventh-grader at Derby Academy in Hingham, Mass. I think it's safe to say he'll be the most-popular kid at school when he returns. https://t.co/h6ls14kgxY— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) February 5, 2018
