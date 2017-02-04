Super Bowl 'Party with a Purpose' raises money for food banks

HOUSTON - One of the Super Bowl 51 parties happening this weekend is for a good cause.

The Taste of the NFL’s Party with a Purpose raises money for food banks across the country, including the Houston Food Bank.

The event was held at the University of Houston Saturday night.

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman attended the event, as well as celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern and Richard Blais.

For the event, chefs from across the country were paired with football stars to create dishes that reflect each NFL city.

Pastry chefs from the show Cake Boss also created a Super Bowl cake.

The night ended with a performance from country trio The Band Perry.

(© 2017 KHOU)