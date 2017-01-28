Super Bowl LIVE begins at Discovery Green

HOUSTON- Super Bowl LIVE opened at Discovery Green in downtown Houston on Saturday morning.

The family-friendly event is free and open to football fans who are excited for Super Bowl LI.

RELATED: Complete Super Bowl LI coverage

The event encompasses more than 750,000 square feet and features live music and performances, interactive exhibits, food trucks and attractions.

One major attraction is the 90-foot virtual reality trip to Mars.





Super Bowl LIVE hours:

Saturday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday. Jan 29: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan 30: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 31: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 1: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 2: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are certain restrictions for the event. No guns are allowed and there is no open carry, bags have to be a certain size and there is no smoking. Pets, coolers and lawn chairs are also prohibited.

For more information, visit here.

(© 2017 KHOU)