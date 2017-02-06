Super Bowl LI's impact on Houston

What happens to cities after the game ends and the celebrities head home? With Super Bowl 51 now in the history books, Houston's about to find out. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - What happens to cities after the game ends and the celebrities head home? With Super Bowl 51 now in the history books, Houston's about to find out.

"I think the city will continue to thrive and continue to be the dynamic city we've been showing off for 10 days," said Bob Harvey, President/CEO of Greater Houston Partnership.

Harvey says the end of Super Bowl 51 is only the beginning of Houston's next chapter.

"Most everything we did to get ready for the Super Bowl is something that would be a permanent improvement for the city," Harvey said.

Things like a revamped convention center connected to a lively Discovery Green and a spruced up NRG Park area are just some of those improvements here to stay. It's all infrastructure that officials hope brings more events and visitors to Houston.

"We'd like to get another major event," Harvey said. "I'd think we've earned the right to be a part of the NFL rotation."

But the real lasting impact of Super Bowl 51 may be downtown's revitalization: how Houstonians get to experience it for years to come and the numbers of new people and companies that may now choose to call Houston home.

"We sent all these ambassadors for Houston back out into the world," Harvey said.

University of Houston economics professor Steven Craig says the Super Bowl on its own really doesn't mater, but it's what Houston's done for yeas to prepare for it that really leaves a legacy.

"We've elevated our city, just trying to elevate your city has had an impact," Craig said.

Now as the city cleans up and gets back to normal, Houston's mayor making his pitch early to make sure it doesn't take another 13 years for Houston to host the world.

"I hope that before I leave as mayor that I'll have, let me just put my own plug in," Turner said. "I hope that I'll have the opportunity to be the mayor and host you again."

