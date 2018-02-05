Super Bowl LIII odds already out

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON - What are the odds the Texans will join the Astros as champions?

Super Bowl LIII odds are out, and it’s no surprise Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are early favorites at 5-to-1.

The Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers round out the top 5.

The Dallas Cowboys’ chances are 8-to-1. The Houston Texans are just about in the middle of the pack with early odds at 25-to-1.

