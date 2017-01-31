Super Bowl LI tickets auctioned off for veterans

A pair of tickets to the Super Bowl is being auctioned off to help local veterans. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A pair of tickets to the Super Bowl is being auctioned off to help local veterans.

The money goes to Camp Hope, a Houston organization that offers housing, food, and counseling to vets suffering from P.T.S.D.

Just last week, we were tragically reminded of why Camp Hope is so important.

"We lost one here in Houston last week, 23-year-old Army National Guard, lost him to suicide, we are doing everything we can to put road blocks in front of that," said David Maulsby, Camp Hope executive director.

You can bid on the Super Bowl tickets until 7 p.m. Wednesday. To place a bid just email info@ptsdusa.org

