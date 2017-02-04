Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Saturday

Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 -- NFL Honors

The night before Super Bowl LI, the NFL salutes its best players and plays from the 2016 season with "NFL Honors." This star-studded event will be held in downtown Houston at The Wortham Center. The NFL’s end of season awards are announced at this event, along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will be inducted in July in Canton, Ohio. The show will air on tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX.

#2- Meet Emmitt Smith at Macy's

Have you wanted to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith? This may be you chance. Macy's at the Galleria is celebrating the Big Game with various events to bring NFL fans closer to their favorit players. If you are one of the first 100 customer to visit the redemption table after making $50 or more in purchases, you can meet him! The event starts at 3 p.m. on the first floor.

#3- The Super Bowl Taste of the NFL

You don't want to miss the 26th Annual Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 4th at the University of Houston. Enjoy a night of food, football and fun. All proceeds of the event benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests can purchase tickets here. The event begins at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $700.

#4- The "Extravaganza of the Stars"

The pre-game “Extravaganza of Stars” will celebrate the Houston art world to benefit Historical Texas Treasures. Hosts Joanne King Herring, Buzz Aldrin along with Royals Prince Piotr Galitzine, Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, and Princess Tatiana Galitzine will be joined by the following superstars. Purchase tickets here.

#5- ZZ Top at Super Bowl LIVE

Family friendly! Super Bowl LIVE is a FREE 10-day festival at Discovery Green with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in the music business. Houston-based performers will appear on the main and secondary stage throughout the week, including bands The Tontons, Wild Moccasins, Los Skarnales, Nick Gaitan, Fat Tony, Buxton and many more. ZZ Top performs at 9 p.m.

