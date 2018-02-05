Stores damaged, light poles torn down as Philly celebrates Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII in a thriller over the New England Patriots.

Eagles fans, as expected, are celebrating like a city that has waited nearly 60 years for an NFL Championship. Riot cops are out in force as Philadelphians flooded the streets.

Crews are working to clean up destruction caused by rowdy fans. Shattered glass covers some sidewalks following fans victory celebrations in the streets last night. At the Macy’s on Market Street, there are no reports of injuries but crews are boarding up some smashed windows.

The awning at the Ritz Carlton collapsed when multiple Eagles fans scaled the awning and it didn’t support them.

At 17th and Chestnut the Old Navy store front window is smashed in and a display sign is waving in the wind. Street lights at that intersection are also on the ground.

Just around city hall cones stand over empty holes where city street lights were ripped down.

Super Bowl LII marked the city's first major pro sports championship since the Philadelphia Phillies won the 2008 World Series. The Villanova Wildcats, who are based in Philly, also won the NCAA tournament in 2016.

In a city famous for its underdogs, it was a backup, journeyman quarterback who led the Eagles to their title. Nick Foles was named Super Bowl LII MVP for his performance vs. the Patriots.

