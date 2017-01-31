Showcasing Discovery Green and Super Bowl Live

The Future Flight ride can be seen downtown at Discovery Green. It is part of the "Wow" Factor for the Super Bowl Live Fan Festival. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Discovery Green Park is a hit with Super Bowl fans from out-of-town and those from the Houston area.

The free area is home to Super Bowl Live. The boundaries go a couple of streets beyond the popular park which is in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center along Avenida de las Americas, Lamar, McKinney and LaBranch.

There are musical acts on stage, performance artists wandering the grounds, some of Houston’s best food trucks, a nightly 3D light show and wonderful art sprinkled all around.

Super Bowl Live opens Tuesday at 3 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m.





