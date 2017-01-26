Security tightens in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI is just 10 days away and that means all of the preparations are well underway, including extra tight security.

Starting Friday, the Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will active at Level One - which means 'high readiness'.

Local and federal authorities will monitor all things Super Bowl, including crowns and traffic to make sure everyone stays safe.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to start arriving as early as this weekend and Houston will be in the national spotlight – which means for local authorities, it’s all hands on deck.

The EOC will operate at 'high readiness' until the Monday following Super Bowl.

