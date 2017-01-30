Security in full effect for Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON – With the countdown the Super Sunday now less than a week away, efforts to keep players and fans safe inside NRG Stadium are hitting full stride.

Monday screening began for all trucks headed to the stadium.

Every truck and every driver must be checked, including a full x-ray of all vehicles by US Customs and Border Protection.

“We are seeing absolutely everything that’s coming into the NRG Stadium,” explained Chief Customs and Broder Protection Officer Alicia Tellez.

Officers check in real-time to make sure what is supposed to be in the trucks is what will actually make it to the stadium.

“We have a manifest of what is actually inside the containers ahead of time,” said Tellez. “So we know what we’re supposed to be looking at.”

All vehicles that pass inspection then receive a police escort to a secure area at the stadium.

With more than 70,000 fans and millions of eyes worldwide focused on the field Sunday, officers know they can’t afford to miss a thing.

“This is our job,” Tellez said. “We do this day in and day out, and you should feel extremely secure when you come to the Super Bowl.”

(© 2017 KHOU)