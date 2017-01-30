Security for Super Bowl LI kicks into high gear

Chief Acevedo with Mayor Sylvester Turner and District Attorney Kim Ogg during a press conference on Monday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Security for Super Bowl LI is kicking into high gear with 40 different agencies working together to keep football fans safe throughout this week and this weekend.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reassured the public on Monday saying that safety is a priority.

K-9 teams have been brought in to help from San Francisco, Cleveland and even Guam, a U.S. territory.

In addition to all of the extra security for the Super Bowl, there is added presence by the public in downtown Houston with protests taking place in response to President Trump's immigration ban.

There have already been protests at Discovery Green and at Bush airport.

Houston Police Chief Acevedo said police will protect everyone's first amendment right and also sent out a warning to the public on Friday.

"Anybody that wants to engage in what I call anarchist type conduct, you won't be welcome here because it won't be the police department that will stand up to you, it will be the community of activists that understands the true value of the first amendment." he said.

The Houston Emergency Center is designated by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate the public safety response for the Super Bowl.

