Sam Hunt, Chainsmokers will perform Super Bowl week

HOUSTON - Club Nomadic has added Sam Hunt to the list of stars who will perform concerts Super Bowl week. Hunt will perform Thursday night at the traveling nightclub near downtown. He will be joined by the Chainsmokers.

Bruno Mars will perform at Club Nomadic Friday night and Taylor Swift is there Saturday night.

Local construction crews are building a 62,500-square foot, three-tiered nightclub on Edwards Street in Houston’s Art District. Club Nomadic will be built and have the ability to torn down and relocated to host other venues in the United States.

Nomadic Entertainment President, Jack Murphy, has been producing Super Bowl events since Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida.

“It’s built in a way that I can get past the building codes, I can work with the city on noise ordinances, make sure our TPA and our fire and police and capacities are met because I have a certain amount of people to entertain throughout the weekend,” said Murphy.

The club will hold about 9,000 people and 6,500 general admission tickets will be sold.

The 2,500 remaining tickets will be split between VIP and what Murphy calls ‘corporate hospitality.’

“They get to entertain their customers,” said Murphy. Pepsi Co and AT&T brings in all their customers as well and it gives them a way to entertain.”

Those sponsors are a big reason why the City of Houston and the host committee aren’t paying for the venue.

KHOU 11 News asked Murphy, what’s in it for Houstonians?

“Well they get to attend the event Thursday and Friday and if they’re lucky they might be able to attend Saturday night for the special thing they’re doing (Taylor Swift) for Super Saturday Night,” said Murphy.

