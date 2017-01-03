Photo: Josh Chapin, KHOU

HOUSTON - In fewer than 50 days, all eyes will be on Houston for Super Bowl 51.

The game will clearly attract plenty of the rich and famous.

Our cameras took a tour of H-Town's Fantastic Four--top suites at the St. Regis, Marriott Marquis, Houstonian and Hotel Sorella--all of which are fully booked for the big game.

Matthew Vesely, director of sales and marketing at the St. Regis, said his hotel is "very much a texas-chic."

Here, guests have butlers for these top suites who "do packing and unpacking as well." Vesely would not detail how much the 2,500 square-foot suite goes for.

"I would probably say it's one of the more expensive suites in town," said Vesely.

There's also the swanky suite--at the almost opened Marriott Marquis downtown.

The suite, which is 2,200 square feet, has 360 degree views of downtown as well as views of the Texas-shaped pool that's on the amenities floor of the hotel.

Any other prime-time night here runs $10,000.

The Houstonian Hotel has has 10 capitol suites that goes for $2,500 a night.

Last, there's the Hotel Sorella at City Centre, which offers a two-story, 12th floor suite for $2,500 a night.

The room there is 3,000 square-feet which is likely the largest penthouse around Houston.

Marketers at all four hotels tell us the Super Bowl is the best chance to put their best foot forward--to get visitors back to Houston after they're here for the game and potentially spend "suite" kind of money again.

(© 2017 KHOU)