Rally held for Super Bowl LI volunteers

A “Fans First” teammate rally was held Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park for the thousands of Super Bowl volunteers helping visitors in Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A “Fans First” teammate rally was held Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park for the thousands of Super Bowl volunteers helping visitors in Houston.

The event marked a final rally for volunteers and staff working long hours from now through Sunday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says an event this size would be impossible without them.

There are free buses downtown that will take people from the parking lots on the west side of downtown to the Super Bowl LIVE entrance. There are also taxis and Uber. The Uber drop-off if at Crawford and Rusk.

(© 2017 KHOU)