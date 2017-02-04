Pizza Hut worker gets the boss's Super Bowl tickets

Vickie Weaver, who oversees some 20 Pizza Hut restaurants in the Hunstville, Alabama area, won the prize to attend this year’s Super Bowl. (photo: Vickie Weaver)

When Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs was at last year’s Super Bowl, he felt guilty that he was having a good time with his family and colleagues from the chain, owned by Yum Brands (YUM), while his company’s 150,000 employees were toiling away on their busiest day of the year.

“I decided that next year we need to have one of our employees in the field come sit in these seats and have this experience,” Starrs said in an interview with CBS MoneyWatch.

Pizza Hut then launched a six-month contest in which entrants with the best customer satisfaction scores were given a chance to attend the big game on the company’s dime.

Starrs drew the name of Vickie Weaver from a glass bowl. She has been with Pizza Hut for more than 20 years and oversees about a half-dozen restaurants in the Huntsville, Alabama, area.

She’ll be attending the Super Bowl, where tickets are currently averaging $4,744, with her husband Bill. Starrs will be working in Weaver’s stores during the big game.

“I don’t think they have ever been to an NFL game,” said Starrs, who described himself as a “huge” football fan. “It’s super-inspiring for her to come. I think this is something that we are going to be doing going forward. It’s a new tradition.”

