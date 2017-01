Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

The New England Patriots will begin their Super Bowl LI pursuit as favorites.

The Patriots opened as three-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, according to Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

The over/under was set at 59.

Super Bowl LI will kick off on Feb. 5 in Houston at 5:30 p.m.

USA Today Sports