Patriots' Bill Belichick takes question about underwear but not Trump

Patriots coach Bill Belichick during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no problem on Super Bowl Opening Night sidestepping questions about his relationship with President Trump and recent protests around the country.

A question about underwear with his name on them, though? That threw Belichick for a bit of a loop.

It started when Kacy Hintz, a self-proclaimed diehard Patriots fan and sports reporter for KTBY FOX 4 and KYUR ABC 13 in Alaska, said she had a crazy question. The normally droll Belichick said with a smile to bring it on before offering that he never had visited her state.

"You might want to after this one, though," Hintz said.

"Hey, I definitely would take you up on that, to go on Alaska," Belichick said. "Maybe we can play the Super Bowl up there some year."

After establishing how superstitious Belichick is — "not at all" — Hintz then said she's very superstitious ... and wears the same pair of Bill Belichick underwear for every game.

Did Belichick know these existed?

"Yeah, I think I missed that one somehow," Belichick said, returning to deadpan norm.

Hintz followed up: "Would you ever wear a pair of them?"

"I'm really not superstitious," Belichick said. "I mean, I wish that's all there was to it. Then we wouldn't have to deal with all the other things we do to prepare for a game. We'd just wear the same socks each week, but I don't really think that's the answer, with all due respect."

Hintz told USA TODAY Sports that yes, she really owns the underwear, which say "Sons of Belichick" on them."

"I'm a diehard Patriots fan," Hintz said, "and so a few years ago, I was on this website to get like a hoodie, and I found them. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to have that.' "

Hintz said she was "slightly embarrassed by the back part of (Belichick's) reaction, because I really wasn't sure what he was implying" by saying with all due respect.

At least she got something resembling an answer.

No such luck for those who tried to press Belichick, who has acknowledged he wrote a letter to his friend Trump after the election in November, for a reaction to the controversial immigration ban.

"Right now," Belichick said, "I'm focused on Atlanta."

