Super Bowl opening night at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON- The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons spent time speaking with media and fans during opening night at Minute Maid Park on Monday evening.

With only 5 days left until Super Bowl LI, thousands of NFL fans gathered at Minute Maid Park to watch and listen to their favorite players being interviewed.

Many of the players had ties to Houston.

Journalists from all over the world could be seen scrambling from player to player. There were even some interesting costumes on display by various reporters.

KHOU 11's Weather Reporter Blake Mathews could be seen representing Texas all the way.

The Patriots take on the Falcons on Sunday, Feb.5 at NRG Stadium. Super Bowl LI will be aired on FOX at 5:30 p.m.

