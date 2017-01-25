Numerous changes, growth since Houston last hosted Super Bowl

Space City is just days away from putting on one of the world's biggest events again. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Snapshots from Google Earth capture the change in downtown Houston from 2004 and now to 2017. Space City is just days away from putting on one of the world's biggest events again.

"There's a sense of anticipation and growing excitement. We all know company is coming, and they're going to be here now," said Bob Eury, Executive Director of the Downtown District.

In 13 years, Houston's boomed. Last time Houston hosted the big game, there were only 13 hotels in downtown with about 4,500 rooms. Today there are 22 hotels with more than 7,300 rooms including the brand new Marriott Marquis.

"There's about $1.7 billion in construction ongoing in downtown right now, about two dozen projects," Eury said.

Eury says today's Houston is a whole new world with $4 billion of development since 2004. Back then, the rail line had just barely started running. Now Main Street Square is more vibrant than ever. Discovery Green is a major attraction. The George R. Brown Convention Center has undergone major work.

"Houston's come a long way in these 13 years in terms of being a wonderfully great city," Eury said.

It's a city that in 13 years has also become a food destination.

"The biggest difference between now and 2004 is how big and diverse Houston's food scene is," said Eric Sandler, food editor at CultureMap.

Sandler says if you haven't been back to Houston since 2004, your taste buds are in for a wonderful surprise.

"The Super Bowl has accelerated all of those trends," Sandler said. "The opportunity to showcase to the world what Houston has to offer, has driven growth both in homegrown restaurateurs and restaurateurs from out of town."

Lots of restaurants have opened in the last two weeks. More are set to open in the next few days with everyone trying to capitalize on Houston's Super Bowl fever.

"I think everyone is going to be pleased and surprised with what they see," Eury said.

